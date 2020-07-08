[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

WRC 9 Pre-Order: Bonus content, editions, release date & more

KT Racing’s rally sim is back! Now you can secure your copy and get some amazing extras.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jul 8, 2020
wrc 9 pre order

Strap in and check your pace notes, it’s time to go rallying again!

The ultimate test in sim racing is back as WRC 9 is available to pre-order.

Contents hide
1 WRC 9 Pre-Order
2 Pre-order bonus
3 Digital Deluxe Edition
4 Release date

PRE ORDER F1 2020

WRC 9 Pre-Order

Pre-orders for KT Racing’s rally sim are live for Xbox One and PC players.

On PC WRC 9 is available via the Epic Games Store.

PlayStation 4 pre-orders should be live soon.

Pre-order bonus

What do you get for putting in your order? Only a legendary piece of machinery!

The Audi Quattro A2, the double world champion in 1984, is the pre-order bonus car this year.

wrc 9 audi quattro a2
WORLD BEATER: The ’84 Quattro will be bags of fun

That’s an amazing reward, but which edition will you pre-order?

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of WRC 9 comes with a whole host of extras.

Not only does it have 48 hours early access, it also comes with a 3-month subscription to WRC+, the official video platform for the championship.

And there’s more!

Digital Deluxe buyers also get 3 DLCs.

One is a bonus car, the iconic Toyota Corolla WRC, the championship-winner in 1999 that claimed podium in 95% of its races!

READ MORE: F1 2020 Australian GP setup guide

There is also a Barcelona Super Special Stage which promises to be one of the most technical challenges around.

Finally, Digital Deluxe Edition players get a boost to their Career Mode, starting with more experienced staff to lift the whole team.

PRE ORDER F1 2020

Release date

WRC 9 has a release date of 3 September for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players.

That means the Digital Deluxe Edition players can start from 1 September.

The game will have a later release date on Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE: Gran Turismo 7: Release date, PS5, & more

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon