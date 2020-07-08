WRC 9 Pre-Order: Bonus content, editions, release date & more

KT Racing’s rally sim is back! Now you can secure your copy and get some amazing extras.

Strap in and check your pace notes, it’s time to go rallying again!

The ultimate test in sim racing is back as WRC 9 is available to pre-order.

WRC 9 Pre-Order

Pre-orders for KT Racing’s rally sim are live for Xbox One and PC players.

On PC WRC 9 is available via the Epic Games Store.

PlayStation 4 pre-orders should be live soon.

Pre-order bonus

What do you get for putting in your order? Only a legendary piece of machinery!

The Audi Quattro A2, the double world champion in 1984, is the pre-order bonus car this year.

WORLD BEATER: The ’84 Quattro will be bags of fun

That’s an amazing reward, but which edition will you pre-order?

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of WRC 9 comes with a whole host of extras.

Not only does it have 48 hours early access, it also comes with a 3-month subscription to WRC+, the official video platform for the championship.

And there’s more!

Digital Deluxe buyers also get 3 DLCs.

One is a bonus car, the iconic Toyota Corolla WRC, the championship-winner in 1999 that claimed podium in 95% of its races!

READ MORE: F1 2020 Australian GP setup guide

There is also a Barcelona Super Special Stage which promises to be one of the most technical challenges around.

Finally, Digital Deluxe Edition players get a boost to their Career Mode, starting with more experienced staff to lift the whole team.

WRC 9 has a release date of 3 September for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players.

That means the Digital Deluxe Edition players can start from 1 September.

The game will have a later release date on Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE: Gran Turismo 7: Release date, PS5, & more