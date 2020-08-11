Registrations open for Ferrari Hublot Esports Series - Win a place on FDA Hulot Esports Team!

Every race fan knows the image of the Prancing Horse, and every young racer dreams of one day pulling on the scarlet overalls and going to work for the most famous racing outfit in the world.

Now that dream can come true for a sim racer too.

Register for a chance to win a seat in FDA Hublot Esports Team

Ferrari are conducting an enormous talent search as they look for the next David Tonizza.

Amateur sim racers are invited to register for the compeition with Ferrari.

SHOW YOUR SKILL: Test yourself against the best in Europe

The only restrictions are that drivers must be 18+ and European citizens.

The qualifiers will start in September, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc acting as championship ambassador.

READ MORE: Forza Motorsport - Release date, news, updates & more

Run on Assetto Corsa, the drivers will be racing in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo which is available exclusively to those taking part.

AM Series & PRO Series combined

The amateurs that register and make it through qualifying will then be competing in parallel to 24 pro sim racers that have been invited directly by Ferrari.

SWEEPING CORNERS: The Series will use some of the most iconic tracks around

The AM & PRO Series' will be racing on the same tracks in October, with the eventual winner of a grand finale being offered the chance to join the FDA Hublot Esports Team and their talented duo of David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito.

You can register for the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series here!