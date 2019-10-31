Need For Speed Heat: Superb soundtrack announced, including 2 Chainz, Play-N-Skillz, & more

We are just a week away from the release of Need For Speed Heat, and now we know the soundtrack that will accompany our manic races and wild police chases in Palm City.

The new Need For Speed drops on 8 November, with early access available on 5 November via Origin Access & EA Access.

Need For Speed Heat Soundtrack

Palm City's Miami feel is mirrored in a soundtrack of big beats and more than a hint of Latin flare that promises to enhance the daytime racing and neon nights of evading rogue police as you race to up your Rep and make Bank.

With an emphasis on creating an escape and self-expression, the soundtrack features Grammy winners, Colombian stars, Havana beats, and an original score from Brazilian composer Pedro Bromfman, best known for his work on Narcos.

Momma I Hit A Lick by 2 Chainz ft. Kendrick Lamar

Pro by Alvaro Diaz

303 by Anna Lunoe

Don't Stop Get It by Bear Grillz ft. Bok Nero

Worryin’ Bout Me by BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Offset

So What by Blac Youngsta

Mercedes by BlocBoy JB

LS6 by BlumBros x MAKJ

Carnavalera by Bomba Estéreo ft. Systema Solar

Con Mucho Son by Bomby, Apache

Linked by Bonobo

Tooth And Nail (ONEDUO Remix) by Bumbasee

Collateral Damage by Burna Boy

Murder Music by Chase & Status ft. Kabaka Pyramid

Viaje en Dub by Danay Suárez

Back It Up, Drop It by DeeWunn and Leo Justi

BIRDZ by Denzel Curry ft. Rick Ross

Pica by Deorro, Elvis Crespo & Henry Fong

Bubble Up by Diplo

Reload by Eve ft. Konshens

LIITA by Felix Jaehn & Breaking Beattz ft.Brother Leo

Writing on the Wall by French Montana ft. Post Malone & Cardi B

Hazle Completo El Cuento by Gente de Zona ft. El Micha

Poquito A Poco by Gente de Zona ft. Zion & Lennox

Coisa Boa by Gloria Groove

Hive by Impish

Tu Manera by INNA

Turn Up by Joel Fletcher & Reece Low ft. Savage

Like This by KANDY & Nonsens

Guitar Track by Kings Of The Rollers

Levantate by KLTR

Out The Mud by Lil Baby & Future

Mama / Show Love by Logic ft. YBN Cordae

el Diablo by Machine Gun Kelly

Nirvana by Maejor, Yashua & Jeon

Copy by Melii ft. Odalys

Frágil by MNKYBSNSS

