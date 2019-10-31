Need For Speed Heat: Superb soundtrack announced, including 2 Chainz, Play-N-Skillz, & more

We are just a week away from the release of Need For Speed Heat, and now we know the soundtrack that will accompany our manic races and wild police chases in Palm City.
The new Need For Speed drops on 8 November, with early access available on 5 November via Origin Access & EA Access.
Need For Speed Heat Soundtrack
Palm City's Miami feel is mirrored in a soundtrack of big beats and more than a hint of Latin flare that promises to enhance the daytime racing and neon nights of evading rogue police as you race to up your Rep and make Bank.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Need For Speed Heat
With an emphasis on creating an escape and self-expression, the soundtrack features Grammy winners, Colombian stars, Havana beats, and an original score from Brazilian composer Pedro Bromfman, best known for his work on Narcos.
- Momma I Hit A Lick by 2 Chainz ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Pro by Alvaro Diaz
- 303 by Anna Lunoe
- Don't Stop Get It by Bear Grillz ft. Bok Nero
- Worryin’ Bout Me by BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Offset
- So What by Blac Youngsta
- Mercedes by BlocBoy JB
- LS6 by BlumBros x MAKJ
- Carnavalera by Bomba Estéreo ft. Systema Solar
- Con Mucho Son by Bomby, Apache
- Linked by Bonobo
READ MORE: Early gameplay review of NFS Heat
- Tooth And Nail (ONEDUO Remix) by Bumbasee
- Collateral Damage by Burna Boy
- Murder Music by Chase & Status ft. Kabaka Pyramid
- Viaje en Dub by Danay Suárez
- Back It Up, Drop It by DeeWunn and Leo Justi
- BIRDZ by Denzel Curry ft. Rick Ross
- Pica by Deorro, Elvis Crespo & Henry Fong
- Bubble Up by Diplo
- Reload by Eve ft. Konshens
- LIITA by Felix Jaehn & Breaking Beattz ft.Brother Leo
- Writing on the Wall by French Montana ft. Post Malone & Cardi B
- Hazle Completo El Cuento by Gente de Zona ft. El Micha
- Poquito A Poco by Gente de Zona ft. Zion & Lennox
- Coisa Boa by Gloria Groove
- Hive by Impish
- Tu Manera by INNA
- Turn Up by Joel Fletcher & Reece Low ft. Savage
- Like This by KANDY & Nonsens
- Guitar Track by Kings Of The Rollers
- Levantate by KLTR
- Out The Mud by Lil Baby & Future
- Mama / Show Love by Logic ft. YBN Cordae
- el Diablo by Machine Gun Kelly
- Nirvana by Maejor, Yashua & Jeon
- Copy by Melii ft. Odalys
- Frágil by MNKYBSNSS
READ MORE: Every car you can race in NFS Heat
- Otro Lugar by MNKYBSNSS
- 100 Bands by Mustard ft. Quavo, 21 Savage, YG & Meek Mill
- REDLIGHT by NGHTMRE & A$AP Ferg
- Man’s First Inhibition by NGHTMRE & ZHU ft. Kidd Keem
- Pay Day by Noma$
- Rock And Roll by NVDES
- Work It Out by Party Favor & Good Times Ahead
- Reach For Me by Party Favor & graves
- Pegadito by Play-N-Skillz
- Save the Youth by Radamiz ft. History & Tedy Andreas
- Goddess Gang by Sa-Roc
- Swing by SOFI TUKKER
- Playa Grande by SOFI TUKKER & Bomba Estéreo
- A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life by The Cinematic Orchestra
- Turning It Up For The Sunshine (Friend Within Remix) by The Tribe Of Good
- Fading by Toro y Moi
- Ordinary Pleasure by Toro y Moi
- Say Yeah by TroyBoi
- Easy by Tycho
- Novocaine by Valentino Khan x Kayzo
- Doin' It For Time by Whiney ft. Kwam