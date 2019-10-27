Need for Speed Heat: Achievements & trophy guide

|
Name
|
Requirement
|
Trophy
|
Achievement
|Notorious
|Reach REP level 50
|Silver
|40G
|Wrap it Up!
|Customise a vehicle with a wrap
|Bronze
|10G
|Blame the Vain
|Equip items to all visual customisation slots
|Bronze
|20G
|Humble Beginnings
|Reach REP level 2
|Bronze
|10G
|Redline
|Equip handling parts for maximum race
|Bronze
|20G
|Sideways Style
|Equip handling parts for maximum drift
|Bronze
|20G
|Component Parts
|Equip handling parts for maximum road traction
|Bronze
|20G
|The Hackney Dream
|Equip handling parts for maximum off road traction
|Bronze
|20G
|Techin'
|Equip parts in both special part slots
|Bronze
|15G
|Change my Name
|Change the license plate text
|Bronze
|10G
|Hear Me Roar
|Modify exhaust sound
|Bronze
|10G
|Swappin'
|Customise a vehicle with an engine swap
|Bronze
|20G
|I Said Right Now
|Upgrade a vehicle to 399 Tier Rating
|Gold
|60G
|You Have Friends?
|Complete 5 events in All-Drive with other human players
|Bronze
|15G
|Benefits Are Nice
|Complete 25 events in All-Drive with other human players
|Silver
|40G
|Two Racers, One Event
|Beat your first Autolog Recommendation
|Bronze
|15G
|Don't Quit Your Day Job
|Complete your first daily challenge
|Bronze
|15G
|All for One
|Reach crew level 50
|Silver
|40G
|Cashing In
|Earn and bank 1,000,000 rep during one night
|Gold
|60G
|At the Last Second
|Repair critical damage at a gas station
|Bronze
|20G
|Danger Zone
|Complete all Speed Traps
|Bronze
|20G
|Drift, Drift, Drift
|Complete all Drift Zones
|Bronze
|20G
|Space Cadet
|Complete all Jumps
|Bronze
|20G
|Comeback Kid
|Be last during the final lap of a race and still win
|Bronze
|15G
|Graffer
|Collect all the Graffiti Decals
|Bronze
|20G
|Be the Very Best
|Complete all Collectibles
|Gold
|60G
|A bit of Paradise
|Smash your way through all the billboards
|Bronze
|20G
|The Brightest Stars
|Get a 3-star Rating on all the activities in the game
|Silver
|40G
|Are You not entertained?
|Win Discovery
|Silver
|40G
|The Most Wanted
|Win a HH-5 event and return to the garage safely
|Bronze
|20G
|Eleven - Fifty-Six
|Take down 100 cop vehicles
|Silver
|40G
|Travis, Who?
|Escape 100 cop chases
|Silver
|40G
|The Need for Speed
|Collect all trophies (PS4)
|Platinum
|N/A