Need for Speed Heat: Achievements & trophy guide

Name Requirement Trophy Achievement

Notorious Reach REP level 50 Silver 40G

Wrap it Up! Customise a vehicle with a wrap Bronze 10G

Blame the Vain Equip items to all visual customisation slots Bronze 20G

Humble Beginnings Reach REP level 2 Bronze 10G

Redline Equip handling parts for maximum race Bronze 20G

Sideways Style Equip handling parts for maximum drift Bronze 20G

Component Parts Equip handling parts for maximum road traction Bronze 20G

The Hackney Dream Equip handling parts for maximum off road traction Bronze 20G

Techin' Equip parts in both special part slots Bronze 15G

Change my Name Change the license plate text Bronze 10G

Hear Me Roar Modify exhaust sound Bronze 10G

Swappin' Customise a vehicle with an engine swap Bronze 20G

I Said Right Now Upgrade a vehicle to 399 Tier Rating Gold 60G

You Have Friends? Complete 5 events in All-Drive with other human players Bronze 15G

Benefits Are Nice Complete 25 events in All-Drive with other human players Silver 40G

Two Racers, One Event Beat your first Autolog Recommendation Bronze 15G

Don't Quit Your Day Job Complete your first daily challenge Bronze 15G

All for One Reach crew level 50 Silver 40G

Cashing In Earn and bank 1,000,000 rep during one night Gold 60G

At the Last Second Repair critical damage at a gas station Bronze 20G

Danger Zone Complete all Speed Traps Bronze 20G

Drift, Drift, Drift Complete all Drift Zones Bronze 20G

Space Cadet Complete all Jumps Bronze 20G

Comeback Kid Be last during the final lap of a race and still win Bronze 15G

Graffer Collect all the Graffiti Decals Bronze 20G

Be the Very Best Complete all Collectibles Gold 60G

A bit of Paradise Smash your way through all the billboards Bronze 20G

The Brightest Stars Get a 3-star Rating on all the activities in the game Silver 40G

Are You not entertained? Win Discovery Silver 40G

The Most Wanted Win a HH-5 event and return to the garage safely Bronze 20G

Eleven - Fifty-Six Take down 100 cop vehicles Silver 40G

Travis, Who? Escape 100 cop chases Silver 40G