PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer Trailer REVEALED - Features, Updates & more

With just a few weeks to go until release, the team at PGA Tour 2K21 are letting us in on more footage!

This time we get to be in control, designing your dream course on the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer Trailer

15 licensed courses are coming to PGA Tour 2K21, but that may not be enough for you.

You can design your dream course (or an opponent's nightmares) thanks to the game's course designer.

You can choose from a range of styles, and include the lukes of clubhouses, cacti, squireels and skuscrapers.

The course designer will not appear on the Nintendo Switch version of PGA Tour 2K21 from launch, however.

