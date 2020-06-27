[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

PES 2021 VAR: New Feature, Release Date, Update & more

Will the use of technology be implemented in the new game just as we have seen in real life?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 27, 2020
pes 2021 var

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has been introduced to the Premier League this season with mixed reviews, but will we see it on PES 2021?

Spurs’ first goal against West Ham came in for criticism after the ball appeared to strike Davinson Sanchez’s arm, although surely the game will not make the same mistakes?

Decision Pending

No official announcement has been made regarding VAR coming to PES 2021.

Konami did introduce Goal Line Technology in keeping with real life which added a nice new graphic into the game.

FIFA goal line technology
DENIED! Both FIFA and PES have introduced Goal Line Technology features.

With the graphics already available for offside decisions, you do wonder what impact VAR will have if it is brought into the new game.

The game itself should not make mistakes, so will any decisions ever be overturned?

Will there be a PES 2021?

It doesn’t look like it.

Again, nothing official has been announced.

Early signs suggest that PES 2021 will just be a season update.

This could be a smart move from Konami as they can switch their focus to the Next Gen consoles and make PES 2022 incredible!

Release Date

There is no official release date for PES 2021 yet.

If last year is anything to go by, the new game or a “season update” should arrive on Friday, 18 September 2020.

