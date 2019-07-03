PES 2020: Bayern Munich officially signed license agreement with Konami

Konami have just signed another huge club for the upcoming PES 2020 - Germany's Bayern Munich.

We were invited to go try out the new eFootball PES 2020 at the Allianz Arena in Munich. It was announced that Serge Gnabry will be the PES ambassador representing Bayern Munich in Konami's latest game.

This means that the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer have been full body 3D scanned and look insanely realistic in game.

The rumours come as Konami revealed it has lost its contract with Champions League winners Liverpool.

As a result, you can't use Liverpool in official PES esports competitions but you can use the club in PES 2019, Konami clarified.

But it's not all bad news...

Earlier this week, Konami confirmed Manchester United has joined PES 2020 as a new official partner.

This is the first time in three years that the Red Devils will be fully licensed on the game, joining a growing list of clubs that already features Spanish giants Barcelona& Premier League opponents Arsenal.

This means the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea have all been fully scanned for the upcoming game, while Old Trafford is also back and looking better than ever.

Legend David Beckham will also be available as a classic player in the game, after featuring as a cover star last year.

Konami have retained licenses for River Plate, with the Argentine giant boasting a decorated history with a die-hard fan base

﻿Man Red no more

Created using state-of-the-art technology, the game boasts the most detailed recreation of the club’s famous Old Trafford stadium seen yet. The United fans will also be able to pick up a copy of the latest PES game with their own club edition, available September 10th.

﻿﻿Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof, all keen gamers in the United squad, attended today’s launch event, where Konami projected life-sized holograms of their in-game characters on to the stage. ﻿

﻿McTominay described his excitement for the new game’s release this autumn and his pride at being selected as an ambassador: “It’s a real honour for me, and I’m really excited to get the partnership under way,”

After Premier League rivals Arsenal was announced as a partner last week, both sets of fans can enjoy intricate detail from the developers at Konami who have also used ‘state-of-the art’ 3D full body scans.