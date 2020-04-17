Gfinity News: UK esports company selected by Willow TV to deliver "The eCricket Challenge" in partnership with BetWay

World-leading esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity plc, has announced it has been selected by premier cricket broadcaster Willow TV to design and deliver “The eCricket Challenge”, in partnership with Betway.

The eCricket Challenge is a TV series that will see some of the biggest names in world cricket competing against each other in the video game Cricket 19.

Gfinity designed and developed the format where players compete remotely in five-over matches.

Through leveraging Gfinity’s virtual gaming expertise, cricket superstars from across three continents were connected for real-time live games.

The pre-recorded shows, hosted from the Gfinity Esports Arena in Fulham, London will premiere on Willow TV, part of The Times Group, in the US and Canada.

The episodes will run every Sunday starting on Sunday, 19 April 2020.

The eCricket Challenge features global superstars including England World Cup winners Jofra Archer and Liam Plunkett as well as Ashes hero Stuart Broad.

Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, and Andre Fletcher represented West Indies, whilst Glenn Maxwell flew the flag for Australia.

John Clarke, Gfinity CEO, said: “The eCricket Challenge” is another example of how traditional sport is adapting to the increasing demand for virtual gaming.

"Watching some of the world’s best cricketers relax and play against their peers has created some memorable broadcast moments that fans will love.

"These shows will bring people closer together and put smiles on faces at a challenging time."

This is not all that Gfinity is running at the moment, already delivering the Virtual Grand Prix Series for Formula 1, as well as the ePL Invitational Tournament for the Premier League.

“A key pillar of Gfinity’s strategy is to build communities for others and helping organisations reach their key audiences in a virtual world," says Clarke.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Willow TV and proud to be adding The eCricket Challenge in partnership with BetWay to the portfolio of virtual sports and entertainment products.”