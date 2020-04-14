The Virtual GP returns this Sunday, with F1 drivers taking on the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai!

Formula 1 saw the postponement of both the Canadian & French Grands Prix over the Easter weekend, but the Virtual Grand Prix Series makes its return to keep racing fans entertained.

This Sunday would have seen the Chinese Grand Prix take place at the always-entertaining Shanghai International Circuit but for obvious reasons it was the first F1 casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the huge success of the Virtual Bahrain and Vietnam GPs, Formula 1 and Gfinity are back to bring racing to your screens with the Virtual Chinese GP!

Virtual Chinese GP

This Sunday’s race will mirror the format of the previous ones.

It will be an 18-minute qualifying session followed by a 50% distance race.

There are some assists like ABS and traction control enabled for the non-F1 pros that take part. Setup options are also limited to keep the field more even.

Who is racing?

POLE MAN: Could Leclerc dominate another Virtual GP?

There are no confirmed drivers at this point. However, we can make some educated guesses.

We can expect the last race winner Charles Leclerc to return, along with the younger generation of F1 drivers like George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alex Albon.

There is a consistent F2 representation in these races, so sim race expert Louis Deletraz and others are likely. Keep an eye out for a potential Mick Schumacher sighting too.

Celebrity racers

So far we have seen the likes of Sir Chris Hoy, Ben Stokes, and Liam Payne jump in and take part. So who will it be this week?

As long as a team can get them a racing rig it could really be anyone. Red Bull have a lot of world-class sports personalities on their books, including Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, so look out for them to bring a big name to the track.

How to watch

TRICKY CHALLENGE: There’s nothing easy about the Shanghai circuit

The Virtual Chinese GP will start at 8pm BST on Sunday, 19 April. The race is will be streaming live across Formula 1’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

There will also be a host of TV channels carrying the event so be sure to check local listings on channels where F1 would normally be shown.

Shangahi International Circuit

The Chinese Grand Prix is traditionally one of the most exciting races on the F1 calendar. This is thanks to variable tyre strategies, changeable weather, and of course the track itself.

With multiple tricky corners, overtaking points, and DRS zones it has regularly been a can’t-miss race for fans.

The 270-degree right-handers of turn 1/2 & 12/13 test the drivers’ patience and punish the outside front tyre. The hairpin at turn 14 is often a crash waiting to happen.

Our Chinese Grand Prix track guide has all the info you need to plot a safe course though, as long as your setup is right.

The Virtual Grand Prix Series is currently taking place on F1 2019 as F1 2020 is not yet out.

The release date is a closely guarded secret. We expect Codemasters next game to arrive in late June, but with the current work-from-home situation in the UK delays are likely.