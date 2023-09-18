NBA 2K24 has been releasing plenty of content for MyTEAM, such as new card series, packs, and collections. Among the content that has recently arrived at MyTEAM, we have the Tracy McGrady Collection.

The Tracy McGrady Collection includes a total of 15 incredible cards, such as 90 OVR Scottie Pippen, 90 OVR Derrick Rose, and 87 OVR Kyle Korver. If you manage to collect them all, you will earn a 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady.

However, many players don't know how they can collect all these cards. Fortunately for you, we've got you covered. So, let's find out how you can collect all the Tracy McGrady Collection cards.

How to complete Tracy McGrady Collection

The Tracy McGrady Collection arrived at NBA 2K24 on 15 September. Since then, players have spent plenty of time trying to collect all the cards and redeem the astonishing 91 OVR Mirage Tracy McGrady. However, this is not an easy task, as there are 15 cards you need to collect.

click to enlarge + 2

There are only two ways to obtain all the cards in the collection. You either buy them from the Player Market or find them in packs. No matter the way you choose to do it, you will need to spend a lot of MT or VC to acquire all the cards.

How much money will you need to spend?

If you want to buy all of the cards from the Player Market, except to spend around 580k to 600K MTs. As for the second option, it's impossible to predict how many VCs you will need to spend. That's because you don't know how many packs you will need to open to find all of the cards.

click to enlarge + 2 Except for more collections to arrive at MyTEAM in the near future.

Unfortunately, this means that to finish the Tracy McGrady Collection you will need to spend money, and probably a lot of it. Since we will most likely receive a better card than this 91 OVR Tracy McGrady in the next couple of weeks, it's not worth spending that much money on him.

For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101.