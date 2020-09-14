NBA 2K21 Update 1.02 Patch Notes: PS4, Xbox latest game changes revealed

The download has arrived, but it’s still unclear what tweaks 2K has made 10 days after the full release.

NBA 2K21 looks to have pushed out the latest update to the game this morning.

The update should be rolling out right now and brings the game up to version 1.02 for all players on PS4 and Xbox One.

Fans of the game might recall that last years outing had some monstrous sized updates for the game shortly after launch.

Thankfully, users are reporting that this new update requires around 4.6GB on PlayStation 4 and 5.7GB on Xbox One.

Patch Notes

So what did the new NBA 2K21 update actually fix?

Unfortunately the 2K21 dev team at Visual Concepts have a habit of not sharing patch notes for the game before new updates are released.

Even then, in the past when we have seen patch notes released, it’s sometimes days after the update is available.

UP-TO-DATE – A Shooting Hotfix was the first update soon after launch

Equally, Mike Wang (@Beluba) the NBA 2K gameplay director hasn’t shared any notes on Twitter.

So it’s very hard to say with any assurance right now, two hours after the update arrived, what has changed with this latest patch.

That being said, the game’s highly engaged and passionate community on Reddit have already been combing through the update to work out where it’s been improved.

Below are some of the key areas which are being highlighted by fans already this morning (via www.mp1st.com):

• Option to disable Pro Stick aiming in the controller settings (right at the start screen)

• Mamba Forever bonus still not resolved for everyone

• Fixed button shooting in Triple Threat offline for MyTeam

• Pro Stick shooting adjustments (meter changes)

• Glitch for controlling the other team crash has been fixed

This new update follows an NBA 2K21 shooting hotfix which went live on 6 September.

