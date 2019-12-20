NBA 2K20: How to unlock a 93+ rated Diamond card for free

We all know that Christmas is the time for giving and boy have 2K got into the Christmas spirit.



Locker Codes have been part of 2K for years, with players able to input a code into MyTEAM in order to receive some form of reward, whether that be packs, currency, players or anything in between.



However there has been very few times that you get a reward this good. With Christmas just around the corner, the team at 2K have released a code which gets you a GUARANTEED Diamond card!

By inputting the code: MYTEAM-HAPPY-FRIDAY players will be taken to the drop the ball mini-game and given the chance to win one of three Diamond cards, namely:

Earl Monroe, PG/SG (93 OVR)

Cliff Hagan, SF/SG (93 OVR)

Doug West, SG/SF (95 OVR)

???? Who needs a Diamond card? This Locker Code GUARANTEES one! Get yourself a Diamond Cliff Hagan, Diamond Doug West, or Diamond Earl Monroe. Available for one week. pic.twitter.com/PFAbLdnd7n — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) December 20, 2019

All players have to do it input the code, drop the ball and let the machine do the rest.

So what are you waiting for? Get on MyTEAM and enter the code and pick up your Diamond card for FREE!

