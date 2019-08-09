NBA 2K20: Top 5 point guards (PG) at release

Point guards are expected to facilitate scoring opportunities for their team and be vocal floor leaders. Coaches are reliant on them to control the pace of the game and adapt their gameplan to what the opposition defense is allowing.

The same is true when you hit the floor on NBA 2K20. You need a player that can control and ﻿﻿create﻿﻿ on the court, dictating tempo and being the spark you need in the dying minutes.﻿

These are the best point guards in NBA 2K20.

Stephen Curry (GSW) - OVR 95

Widely considered as the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry receives an overall rating of 95 this year, with a 99 three-point rating. Curry is also a high-percentage free-throw shooter, with a free throw percentage of 90.5% through the end of the 2018-19 season, the highest in NBA.

He has a lot to prove having lost his catch-and-shoot specialist teammate Klay Thompson to an ACL injury in the Playoff Finals. While Steph will miss his fellow splash brother, he will welcome the talent that D’Angelo Russell showed off in Brooklyn this season.

Damian Lillard (POR) - OVR 92

The Trail Blazers’ four-time All-Star Damian Lillard earned his 92 rating with consistent performances throughout the 2018-19 season. Portland couldn’t have made it all the way to the 2019 Conference Finals without their elite playmaker, getting knocked out by none other than the Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving (BKN) - OVR 91

Kyrie Irving has made a bold decision to move from Madison Square Garden to combine forces with KD at the Brooklyn Nets. Irving's offensive abilities and streetball handles make him one of the hardest PG's to defend against. Uncle Drew helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first ever NBA championship in 2016, becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Playoff Finals.

The Nets are a force to be reckoned with this season, that is once both superstars are fully fit. Cue the broken ankles.

Russell Westbrook (HOU) - OVR 90

The eight-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook left Oklahoma City Thunder in July this year, after serving them loyally for 11 years. Averaging a triple-double for the third season straight with his explosive play, Westbrook looks for a new challenge, joining elite 3-point shooter and seven-time All-Star James Harden at the Houston Rockets.

These two players have history, having played together for a season at OKC alongside Kevin Durant. Russ' aggressive drives and Harden's sharpshooting will make the Rockets one of the most entertaining teams to play with on NBA 2K20.

John Wall (WAS) - OVR 89

Known for being one of the fastest players in the NBA, John Wall will be one of the more enjoyable guards to use on NBA 2K20 this year. His basket drives and fast transition plays, in conjunction with his ever-improving shot, has secured him the 5th highest overall rating in the game.

