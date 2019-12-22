NBA 2K20: MOTW 9 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 9) – Shai Gilgeos-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Kristaps Porzingis

The NFL owns Thanksgiving, but Christmas is the NBA’s, and we’re just about there. Before then, let’s recap Week 9 and the best performances.

With the performances of many players on a gamely basis, it can be hard to pick other players to make the Moments of the Week. Nevertheless, plenty of players are making noise on a weekly basis.

Across the league there were a number of great games and moments, so who did enough to make NBA 2K20 MyTEAM’s MOTW 9? Check it out here.

Shai Gilgeos-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

STEP UP: Gilgeos-Alexander is shining for the Thunder

Gilgeos-Alexander was a recipient of a MOTW 1 card, but this week’s performance against the Phoenix Suns should earn his second MOTW card.

READ MORE: Top five Detroit Pistons players available to buy on MyTEAM

The young guard shone for the Thunder and dropped a career high 32 points. He added four rebounds and three assists, but setting a career high in points is really why we’re here. The Thunder needed players to step up with the loss of Russell Westbrook, and Gilgeos-Alexander is doing that.

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

HEATING UP: Is Westbrook finally hitting his stride in Houston?

This week may go down as when Westbrook finally becomes the consistent player he was for the Thunder. He had a few great games this week, but his performance against the Clippers was best.

The Rockets are fighting to keep pace with the Lakers, and beating the Clippers is a huge step to doing that. Westbrook stepped up with 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Maybe not the triple double’s we’re used to seeing, but 40 points is a hell of a show.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: Five low OVR hidden gems

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks

CAREER NIGHT: Porzingis came up big with a career high in rebounds

This season has been the Luka Doncic show for the Mavericks, but Porzingis added a career day into the Mavericks’ 2019 season storybook against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The towering forward contributed 22 points in the win, but he set a new career high with a whopping 18 rebounds. That should be enough to earn him his first card other than his standard 85 OVR version.

Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

BULLY: Whiteside was dominant against the Timberwolves

The Trailblazers are perhaps starting to heat up a little bit – they have a long way to go to really compete in the West – but Whiteside took center stage against the Timberwolves to bring the Blazers their 14th win of the season.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: Complete controls guide – Offensive, Defensive & More

The center came up big with a physically dominant performance. He grabbed 22 rebounds and added a huge seven blocks. The Timberwolves couldn’t get by Whiteside who added 16 points to his impressive performance.

These are the rest of the players we think will earn a MOTW card.

Jordan Clarkson, Cleveland Cavaliers

C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets

R.J. Barrett, New York Knicks

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

READ MORE: All the best badges for your MyPlayer