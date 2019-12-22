NBA 2K20: MOTW 9 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 9) – Shai Gilgeos-Alexander, Russell Westbrook, Kristaps Porzingis

The NFL owns Thanksgiving, but Christmas is the NBA’s, and we’re just about there. Before then, let’s recap Week 9 and the best performances.
With the performances of many players on a gamely basis, it can be hard to pick other players to make the Moments of the Week. Nevertheless, plenty of players are making noise on a weekly basis.
Across the league there were a number of great games and moments, so who did enough to make NBA 2K20 MyTEAM’s MOTW 9? Check it out here.
Shai Gilgeos-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Gilgeos-Alexander was a recipient of a MOTW 1 card, but this week’s performance against the Phoenix Suns should earn his second MOTW card.
The young guard shone for the Thunder and dropped a career high 32 points. He added four rebounds and three assists, but setting a career high in points is really why we’re here. The Thunder needed players to step up with the loss of Russell Westbrook, and Gilgeos-Alexander is doing that.
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
This week may go down as when Westbrook finally becomes the consistent player he was for the Thunder. He had a few great games this week, but his performance against the Clippers was best.
The Rockets are fighting to keep pace with the Lakers, and beating the Clippers is a huge step to doing that. Westbrook stepped up with 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Maybe not the triple double’s we’re used to seeing, but 40 points is a hell of a show.
Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks
This season has been the Luka Doncic show for the Mavericks, but Porzingis added a career day into the Mavericks’ 2019 season storybook against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The towering forward contributed 22 points in the win, but he set a new career high with a whopping 18 rebounds. That should be enough to earn him his first card other than his standard 85 OVR version.
Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers
The Trailblazers are perhaps starting to heat up a little bit – they have a long way to go to really compete in the West – but Whiteside took center stage against the Timberwolves to bring the Blazers their 14th win of the season.
The center came up big with a physically dominant performance. He grabbed 22 rebounds and added a huge seven blocks. The Timberwolves couldn’t get by Whiteside who added 16 points to his impressive performance.
These are the rest of the players we think will earn a MOTW card.
Jordan Clarkson, Cleveland Cavaliers
C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets
R.J. Barrett, New York Knicks
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
