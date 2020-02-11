NBA 2K Mobile: All-Star weekend update contains new Crew challenges, Onyx cards, and Kobe tribute

2K have announced an update to NBA 2K Mobile on Monday and it is all about the quickly approaching NBA All-Star weekend.

New features for Crews and fresh items for your MyPLAYER are just some of the many additions players will see.

You can expect All-Star content to include themes and events. New drills are also added and will feature some classic NBA All-Star squads to run with.

So what can players expect to unlock when they jump into NBA 2K Mobile?

Oynx cards

Over the next two weeks, every player will have the chance to unlock Onyx cards of some of the biggest stars.

This includes All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other Onyx players that stand out are James Harden and Luka Donicic, that's quite the choice!

These cards can be earned through opening card packs, crafting, and participating in events. Special packs will also be available during both the Rising Stars game and the NBA All-Star game itself. However, there is no word yet on who could be in these particular packs.

It's possible that there could be legends, as the first event you play in to earn these cards have you taking on players going back to 1988, the last time the All-Star game was held in Chicago.

Drills

Some new All-Star themed Drills also hit NBA 2K Mobile, and will only be available for two weeks as well.

A three-point contest was added to the game also and this mode is in the game to stay for good.

A special set of cards will also be available and the biggest reward will a Ruby Kemba Walker to add to your squad, giving extra firepower on offense. You can also unlock gear of Epic Rarity for Walker to equip, and these rewards too will be available for two weeks.

Crews

Away from the All-Star festiveness, Crews and MyPLAYERs get some solid hookups as well. Crew Challenges highlight one of the additions, which allows you and your Crew to earn rewards together.

Achievements will yield certain rewards, and challenges refresh each week to keep things consistent. The more you and your Crew wins, the better the prizes for everyone involved.

Crew leaderboards and even gifting will be available as well. With gifting, you can give XP to MyPLAYERs who are in your Crew to give them a boost. This can only be done once per day.

In honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, you will receive a free jersey of the Laker icon for your MyPLAYER to wear. There will also be All-Star game jerseys and shorts that can be unlocked via the new Crew challenges. Lastly, All-Star short shorts will be around to take you back in time.