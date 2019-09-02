header decal
02 Sep 2019

*BREAKING* NBA 2K20: Every A+ three point shooter in the new game

*BREAKING* NBA 2K20: Every A+ three point shooter in the new game

Rain down points with these elite scorers. These are the names that are deadly from deep.

Bojan Bogdanović (OVR 83)

Buddy Hield (OVR 84)

Danny Green ( OVR 77 )

Joe Harris (OVR 78)

JJ Redick (OVR 80)

Klay Thompson (OVR 89)

Stephen Curry (OVR 95) 

