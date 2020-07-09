Crash Bandicoot Mobile: Crash On The Run coming to Android & iOS, pre-register, gameplay, skins, weapons, bosses, & more

The rapid marsupial is coming to mobile! Save the world on the go in this classic adventure.

Everyone’s favourite Sony platformer, Crash Bandicoot, is coming to mobile!

The brand new mobile adventure is set to bring fan-favourite charaters, bosses, and more to your commute.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile workd, has announced it is bringing Crash Bandicoot to your phone!

With the best parts of a 20-year franchise to pick from, the free-to-play game will be a dose of nostalgia for many, and a great introduction to the platforming marsupial for others.

CRASH, BANG, WHALLOP: What a video… game

“We’re really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile,” said Stephen Jarrett, VP of Game Design at King, and Creative Lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

“Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay, while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash’s vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go.”

Enemies & gameplay

Dr. Neo Cortex is back with his mutagen henchmen. Only Crash and his sister Coco can save the day.

There are plenty of recognisable locations, just as Temple Ruins and Turtle Woods, as well as classic gameplay.

While not a gameplay trailer, the announcement trailer does give a sense of what to expect.

Price

Like we said, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be free-to-play. Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some micro-transactions within the game.

How to get Crash Bandicoot Mobile

There is no firm release date just yet.

However, fans are able to pre-register their interest, and doing so will earn you a bonus Blue Hyena Skin.

