A new Spring Breakout choice pack 2 is here!

19 Mar 2024 7:08 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 officially released a couple of hours ago, but the game is already introducing new content to Diamond Dynasty, the most popular mode in the game.

The Spring Breakout choice pack 2 arrived at Diamond Dynasty today and brought with it some great cards that many players can't wait to get their hands on.

So let's find out what cards the Spring Breakout choice pack 2 introduced.

Spring Breakout choice pack 2

The Spring Breakout choice pack 2 arrived at Diamond Dynasty on 19 March, at 12pm PT/ 7pm GMT, and players can acquire it on the Show Shop.

This new choice pack costs 40K Stubs, a similar price to the first Spring Breakout choice pack. Furthermore, players are only able to buy a maximum of three packs.

As the name indicates, this is a choice pack, which means users can choose one player card from one of two tiers. The first tier contains five 87 OVR players who have some great attributes and quirks, especially this early in the game.

click to enlarge

The players are Addison Barger, Thomas White, T.J. White, Brandon Sproat and Drew Romo. All of them are up-and-coming stars, which means you will be able to add some young and talented players to your lineup.

The second tier includes three incredible 90 OVR players, who are among the best ones in their position, due to their spectacular attributes, quirks and incredibly high OVR, especially for day one.

Tink Hence, Jordan Lawlar, and Cam Collier are the players included in the second tier of the Spring Breakout choice pack 2. No matter the player you choose all of them will prove incredibly useful, be it in helping you win ranked games or complete the Team Affinity program.

So if you want to significantly improve your Diamond Dynasty squad, make sure you at least take a look at the cards in the Spring Breakout choice pack 2.

MLB The Show 24: Best Team Affinity season 1 cards|MLB The Show 24: Everything about Team Affinity Season 1|MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty: Everything you need to know about the game modeHow to play Ranked Co-op in MLB The Show 24.

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.