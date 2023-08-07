A new football game is coming and is ready to compete with Madden 24. We are of course talking about Wild Card Football, the newest entry in the very successful Playgrounds franchise.

Wild Card Football is a unique game, that will provide players with a new way of playing football. It's a 7v7 fast-paced game, with unique rules, special powers, a plethora of moves, and different game modes.

Table of contents Wild Card Football release date Why is Wild Card Football unique? Pre-order

The game allows you to create your dream team, enjoy a more laid-back single-player experience, or play the competitive multiplayer mode. Without further ado, let's find out everything about Wild Card Football.

Wild Card Football release date

As mentioned above, Wild Card Football is just around the corner, and players are very hyped about it. Its trailer has already been released, providing players with a look at some gameplay footage.

click to enlarge + 3 Colin Kaepernick is the face of Wild Card Football.

The new Saber Interactive game will be released on 10 October, for both consoles and PC.

Why is Wild Card Football unique?

Wild Card Football is very different from traditional American football games, such as Madden. Instead of focusing on delivering the most realistic experience, Wild Card Football is a more arcade game, that delivers an action-packed experience.

The game was created by Saber Interactive and has a partnership with the NFLPA. This means that Wild Card Football is officially licensed, and has a massive roster, full of football superstars.

As mentioned above, Wild Card Football is a 7v7 game, which has its own rules, special powers, and unique abilities. All of these elements make Wild Card Football a very fast-paced and action-packed game, where there are no dull moments.

In Wild Card Football, you can create your dream team. Since the game is officially licensed by the NFLPA, there are hundreds of football superstars you can choose from.

click to enlarge + 3 There are plenty of special abilities in Wild Card Football that can change the course of a game.

This allows you to create your ultimate 7-a-side team. Have you always dreamed about having Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, and Aaron Donald on the same team? Well, now you can.

Wild Cards are also an important feature of the game. There are over 150 Wild Cards, and they are what guarantee you special powers and unique abilities. Some of these superpowers allow you to summon walls or become invisible. It's also possible to boost your player attributes, or completely change the rules of the game.

The game also includes three game modes. A single-player mode, a competitive mode, where you fight to reach the top of the leaderboard, or the classic local multiplayer.

Wild Card Football also possess a great customisation tool. It lets you personalise your team logos, uniforms, and stadiums. You can also create unique playbooks.

Pre-order

Wild Card Football will have three editions, the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate edition. All of them bring unique rewards and are already available for pre-ordering.

The Standard edition cost $39.99 and brings the full base game.

click to enlarge + 3

The Deluxe edition is a little bit more expensive, going for $59.99. However, it brings some great rewards. Players that buy the Deluxe edition will receive the game, a Season Pass, the Blazing Bones Outfit, and 10 card packs.

When it comes to the Ultimate edition, it's the most expensive of all, costing $69.99. It includes everything the Deluxe edition offers plus 10 Legendary Outfits.