Microsoft Game Stack: Today’s Livestream, Schedule, Xbox Series X talks, DirectX raytracing & more

GDC 2020 has been postponed thanks to the recent coronavirus outbreak, but the show must go on!

Following the postponement of GDC 2020 and E3 2020 last week, Microsoft announced that they will be doing two days worth of their ‘Game Stack Live’ stream on Mixer, starting today.

Points of discussion will revolve around Microsft’s next-gen console, Xbox Series X, as well as DirectX raytracing’s impact on the graphical style of next-gen.

The Schedule has already been announced so you can check it out here to make sure that you are sat behind a screen when you need to be.

Live Schedule

With so much being cancelled, postponed or delayed last week, March was looking like an extremely quiet month for next-gen news.

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE: Microsoft Game Stack is a look at the future of Microsoft in gaming

Starting at 10 am, a whole host of talks and discussions will be available on the Mixer live stream.

Day 1 – 17 March, 2020

10:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!​

10:25 How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible

10:45 Building accessibility into your game – the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines

11:00 Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry

11:35 Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design

12:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack?

12:30 The Importance of LiveOps

13:00 Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality

13:35 What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10

14:00 Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the [email protected] team​

Day 2 – 18 March, 2020

10:00 Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland’s development

10:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development

11:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming

12:40 The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine

13:20 What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

Everything else

Other points of discussion will include:

Video game accessibility, indie dev support through [email protected], lessons on operating a ‘live service’ style game, how Double Fine manages to stay creative and a talk from InXile on creative iteration during development on Wasteland.

It would be great if there was a way for attendees to participate via chat, creating some form of Q&A session, but we don’t know what to expect.