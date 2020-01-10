Hellblade 2: PS4 – will Senua’s Saga be on Sony’s console? Release date, plot, gameplay, trailer, PS5 & more

A whole host of new games were unveiled at the recent Game Awards.

Amongst them was the sequel to a dark, psychological adventure game inspired by Norse mythology is in the making.

No we don’t mean God of War – we’re talking about Hellblade II, where the story of the troubled protagonist Senua is continued.

The original Hellblade (Senua’s Sacrifice) was a visual masterclass and ranked in our best PS4 games of the last decade.

But will the second instalment be released on Sony’s console? Keep reading to find out.

Self-described as an “independent AAA game”, the original Hellblade was designed by quite a small team, only for the PlayStation 4.

Its success at launch in 2017, and its unique playstyle and story progression ensured that the original Hellblade picked up five BAFTAs in 2018!

AWARD WINNING: The original Hellblade was awarded five BAFTAs!

Therefore, you’d surely be right in assuming the game will return to Sony’s consoles, both he PS4 and upcoming PS5, right?

WRONG.

In fact, Hellblade 2 has already been confirmed as an Xbox Series X exclusive!

This is obviously quite the blow for Playstation gamers, but if you’re an Xbox person then read on as we tell you a little more about what you’ve got to look forward to!

Release date

Senua’s Saga was surprisingly announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a heart-pumping reveal trailer.

Senua confronts her demons in the original adventure

The announcement told us that Hellblade 2 is coming to Microsoft’s next-gen console as well as PC, but fell short of a release date.

However, knowing that Xbox Series X isn’t releasing until late 2020 (sometime between October and December) tells us that Hellblade 2 won’t be about until after that date.

It’s one of the first confirmed Xbox Series X games (along with Halo: Infinite) but Microsoft didn’t refer to it as a launch title, suggesting that it could launch a few months after the new Xbox.

By our calculations, this puts Hellblade 2’s release date in the ‘early 2021’ time period.

