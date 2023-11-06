Genshin Impact Charlotte Build Guide: Best weapons, artifacts & team comps

During the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, the second-ever Cryo Catalyst following Wriothesley, Charlotte, will be added to the game. For this reason, it’s time to learn the best Charlotte build in Genshin Impact.

Although there are still a few days left before the release, quite a lot is known about her and her abilities. Therefore, we have collected all the information about Charlotte, including the best build, weapons, artifacts, and team comps in Genshin Impact.

Table of contents Who is Charlotte in Genshin Impact? Best weapons for Charlotte Best artifacts for Charlotte Best team comps for Charlotte

Who is Charlotte in Genshin Impact?

Charlotte is a journalist for the renowned Fontaine-based newspaper called the Steambird. And it is no exaggeration to say that she is one of the best in her profession. She follows the principle that the nearer to the action is closer to the truth. Therefore, she can be seen in almost every corner of Fontaine. If something happens somewhere, Charlotte will be there.

This leads to the fact that the journalist often faces problems and those who want to hide the truth at any cost. But Charlotte is not afraid of any threats because she is not only a master with the pen, but also with her camera, known as Monsieur Verite:

Cool-Color Capture (Normal Attack) - Charlotte can perform up to three consecutive Cryo attacks. In the case of a Charged attack, it deals an AoE Cryo DMG. Also, from time to time, Charlotte can launch Spiritbreath Thorn during her Charged Attack, which will inflict Pneuma AoE Cryo DMG on the enemy.

- Charlotte can perform up to three consecutive Cryo attacks. In the case of a Charged attack, it deals an AoE Cryo DMG. Also, from time to time, Charlotte can launch Spiritbreath Thorn during her Charged Attack, which will inflict Pneuma AoE Cryo DMG on the enemy. Framing: Freezing Point Composition (Elemental Skill) - Charlotte can inflict AoE Cryo DMG on multiple enemies or just Cryo DMG in case of a charged Elemental Skill. Furthermore, a Snappy Silhouette effect will be applied to enemies, which will additionally inflict Cryo DMG for a short time.

- Charlotte can inflict AoE Cryo DMG on multiple enemies or just Cryo DMG in case of a charged Elemental Skill. Furthermore, a Snappy Silhouette effect will be applied to enemies, which will additionally inflict Cryo DMG for a short time. Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation (Elemental Burst) - Charlotte creates a large area in which she inflicts AoE Cryo DMG and restores the health of all team members.

Considering all this, Charlotte is not suitable for the Main DPS role. Instead, you're better off using her to cast Cryo and heal allies. In other words, she is a good Support or Sub-DPS. However, her skills require a lot of energy.

Best weapons for Charlotte

Skyward Atlas - Increases ATK, which will allow Charlotte to hit harder and also improve the effect of her Elemental Burst since the healing is based on the ATK stat.

- Increases ATK, which will allow Charlotte to hit harder and also improve the effect of her Elemental Burst since the healing is based on the ATK stat. Favonius Codex - It will allow Charlotte to restore energy much faster, which will solve her main problem.

- It will allow Charlotte to restore energy much faster, which will solve her main problem. Oathsworn Eye - This weapon is more balanced as it increases ATK and buffs Charlotte's Energy Recharge.

Best artifacts for Charlotte

Ocean-Hued Clam Set - Increases the healing effect and allows you to deal even more damage while using Charlotte's Elemental Burst. As for stats, you need ATK, Energy Recharge, and Healing Bonus.

Set - Increases the healing effect and allows you to deal even more damage while using Charlotte's Elemental Burst. As for stats, you need ATK, Energy Recharge, and Healing Bonus. Tenacity Of The Millelith Set - An alternative that will help Charlotte buff team members every time she uses an Elemental Skill.

Set - An alternative that will help Charlotte buff team members every time she uses an Elemental Skill. Blizzard Strayer Set - Increases Cryo DMG and gives a bonus to CRIT Rate against frozen enemies.

Best team comps for Charlotte

Charlotte works best with Hydro characters. She will be able to freeze enemies and heal the team when needed. Here are some options for Charlotte team comps:

Neuvillette, Furina, Charlotte and Sucrose

Neuvillette, Yelan, Wriothesley and Charlotte

Furina, Yelan, Charlotte and Fischl

That's all you need to know about the best Charlotte builds in Genshin Impact. Of course, she has not yet been released, and changes are possible after the update, but they are unlikely to be crucial. It's also worth noting that you can create a team depending on your playstyle, not the DMG numbers.

