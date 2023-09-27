How to Use Xenochromatic Jellyfish in Genshin Impact

The new underwater area introduced in Version 4.1 brings a plethora of fresh gameplay mechanics for players to use throughout their journey. One such addition is the new Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant type known as the Xenochromatic Jellyfish, which joins the ranks of its family alongside the Armoured Carb, Blubberbeast, and Hunter's Ray.

Much like its counterparts, players have the ability to absorb its power and make it their own. In the case of the Xenochromatic Jellyfish, this grants you explosive abilities! Discover where to locate these Jellyfish and learn how to harness their powers here.

Where are the Xenochromatic Jellyfish?

As part of the new map expansion of Version 4.1, you'll come across a multitude of Xenochromatic Jellyfish drifting through the underwater expanse in the Liffey Region.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

The Xenochromatic Jellyfish often hover around Red Meanies and Mini Meanies, as using their absorbed power is the optimal method to eliminate those threats. They can also be found around Condessence Crystals.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Xenochromatic Jellyfish ability and how to use it

Upon absorbing the power of the Xenochromatic Jellyfish, you'll gain the ability to throw hat-shaped bombs that explode on command.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Once you’ve absorbed the Xenochromatic Jellyfish’s power, simply take aim using your Elemental Skill button and place a Bing-Bang Hat Bomb. The further it travels, the more potent the explosion, and the wider the AoE. When the Bing-Bang Hat Bomb is placed where you want it to be, press your skill once more to initiate a controlled detonation!

What to use Xenochromatic Jellyfish ability on

There are various ways to make the most of the Xenochromatic Jellyfish ability, such as:

Harvesting Condessence Crystals

Eliminating Red Meanies and Mini Meanies

That's everything you need to know about the Xenochromatic Jellyfish of Fontaine!

