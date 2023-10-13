Genshin Impact Ballad of the Boundless Blue Guide: Stats, skill, best characters, and more

Ballad of the Boundless is a 4-star Catalyst weapon that players can get for free during the flagship event of Genshin Impact 4.1. Everyone, especially F2P players, naturally wants to know everything about this weapon, so in this guide, we will show you how to get Ballad of the Boundless in Genshin Impact, as well as its stats, ascension materials, and characters that are best suited for this weapon.

Although this weapon is quite powerful, you can get it by completing simple tasks. You can also get refinement materials for Ballad of the Boundless in the event, so you can also increase the damage of its skill.

Table of contents Ballad of the Boundless release date Ballad of the Boundless stats and skill Ballad of the Boundless Ascension materials Ballad of the Boundless best characters

Ballad of the Boundless release date

Ballad of the Boundless is available for free during the Waterborne Poetry event. This event started on 12 October at 10 AM and will last until 30 October at 4 AM, so all players will have time to take part in it.

To participate in the Waterborn Poetry event, you just need to have at least Adventure Rank 20 and complete Act III of the Archon Quest Prologue.

In the event, you just need to play mini-games until you get 200 Poetry Gala Fervor. After that, you can pick up the well-deserved Ballad of the Boundless. This weapon is the first in the list of rewards, so everyone can get it.

Ballad of the Boundless stats and skill

The Ballad of the Boundless has 44/119/226/293/361/429/497/565 base ATK depending on its level. It also has a bonus effect that gives 6.7%/11.8%/17.2%/19.9%/22.6%/25.2%/27.9%/30.6% energy recharge.

The skill of this weapon is called Azure Skies, and it boosts Normal or Charged Attacks for 6 seconds after you attack the enemy with them. Normal Attack DMG increases by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and Charged Attack DMG increases by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12% depending on the weapon's refine level. This effect can stack up to 3 times and is triggered no more than once every 0.3 seconds.

Ballad of the Boundless Ascension materials

Here is a complete list of all materials and the amount you will need to ascend Ballad of the Boundless to level 90:

Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth ×3

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth ×9

Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang ×9

Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia ×4

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×10

Silver Raven Insignia ×15

Golden Raven Insignia ×18

Fragile Bone Shard ×15

Sturdy Bone Shard ×18

Fossilized Bone Shard ×27

Mora ×150,000

To refine Ballad of the Boundless, you need a Dandelion Bookmark. You can get four of them during the Waterborne Poetry event. In total, you will need to collect 1000 Poetry Gala Fervor, but hurry up because after the event is over, it will no longer be possible to get Dandelion Bookmarks.

Ballad of the Boundless best characters

Here's a list of heroes we can recommend for using Ballad of the Boundless:

Neuvillette

Mona

Wriothesley

Wanderer

Yanfei

As you can see from the Ballad of the Boundless skill, it is best suited for characters who often use Normal and Charged Attacks. The skill very quickly makes a large increase in damage thanks to stacks, which makes attacks quite deadly. Also, this item will be useful for characters using Burst-focused builds due to the additional energy recharge.

This weapon works especially well for characters like Neuvillette. Thanks to the faster energy recharge, he can frequently cast Elemental Burst, which in turn allows him to perform Charged Attack even more often.

