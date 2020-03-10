Doom Eternal Trailer: Customise your Slayer in every way

The Bethesda sequel arrives next week, with you able to design your character in your image.

With just 10 days to go until the release of Doom Eternal, Bethesda are creating hype around the new game.

They have dropped a new trailer showcasing the levels of customisation in the game.

Complete customisation

Change your Slayer’s colour, decide if they have wings… and you can even have your character surrounded in flames.

With the Bethesda smash arriving at the end of next week, this just whets the appetite to do some damage and Raze Hell.

