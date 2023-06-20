Crash Team Rumble is a game that combines many different genres to create an action-packed experience for the player.
Whether it be platforming, fighting, or hitting the court for a spot of sport, this game truly has something for everyone.
One pressing question surrounding the game is regarding cross-play compatibility, with some confusion over whether the game will support this innovation.
Check below for everything you need to know about cross-play in Crash Rumble.
Does Crash Team Rumble support cross-play?
Good news folks, Crash Team Rumble does support cross-play, giving you the chance to face off against your mates, even if they're on different platforms.
The compatible platforms include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
This means that if you're a PS5 player, you can challenge your mates on Xbox and vice versa.
The implementation of cross-play in this game was always vital to any potential success, with players clamouring for more gameplay possibilities.
Cross-play is starting to be implemented across the board in general gaming and Crash Rumble is the latest title to join that list.
Crash Rumble
Crash Rumble is a brand-new game that combines multiple genres of gaming to create an action-filled experience for the player.
Featuring the iconic Crash Bandicoot, this game promises to provide plenty of thrills and spills for you and your mates.
There are a few different versions of the game available to purchase right now, with some digital-only and one version, in particular, being exclusive to PS5.
Standard Edition (Digital only)
Includes the base game playable on both console generations (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) plus the Premium Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1.
Deluxe Edition (Digital only) / Deluxe Cross-Gen Edition (Physical only)
In addition to the base game playable on both console generations (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5), any Deluxe Edition includes the following:
- Premium Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1 and Season 2
- 25 Tier Instant Unlock for the Season 1 Battle Pass
- Digital Proto Pack:
- 8 'Blocky' Skins, one for each Hero at launch
- 'Blocky' Hat
- 'Blocky' Backpack
- 'Blocky' Score FX
- 'Pixelated' Shadow
- 'Get On My Level' in-game Victory Music
- Unique Banner
Deluxe Edition (Physical only on PlayStation 5)
Includes the base game playable on PlayStation 5 only plus all of the Deluxe Edition content listed above.
Crash Rumble releases on 20 June.
