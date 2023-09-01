The gaming industry is booming in 2023, with new releases coming out in quick succession. This can be a challenge for gamers who want to experience all the latest games, but don't have the budget to buy them all. Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass offer a way to play a variety of games for a monthly fee.

Widely hailed as one of the most highly-anticipated indie games of 2023, Dutch studio Team Reptile takes centre stage with their electrifying Jet Set Radio-esque game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk! The game is set in the futuristic metropolis of New Amsterdam and features fast-paced skating action, vibrant art style, and an incredible electrofunk OST. But is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on Game Pass? Here's everything we know.

Is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on Game Pass?

So, is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk available on Game Pass? Unfortunately, the answer is no, at least not yet. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is developed by an independent game studio called Team Reptile. Independent studios often have to negotiate deals with Microsoft in order to get their games on Game Pass, and these deals can be difficult to secure.

However, there remains a possibility that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk could make its way to Game Pass in the future. The game has been well-received by critics and gamers alike, so it would make sense for Microsoft to add it to the service. On top of that, Team Reptile has a positive history with Microsoft, as their previous game, Lethal League Blaze, was released on Game Pass.

For now, if you want to play Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you'll need to purchase it outright. However, it's worth keeping an eye on Game Pass in case the game is added in the future.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk release date

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk made its debut on Nintendo Switch and Steam on 18 August 2023. Exciting news awaits PlayStation and Xbox gamers, as Team Reptile has announced that Cyberfunk will also be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One just two weeks later, on 1 September 2023.