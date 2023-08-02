Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is Coming to PlayStation and Xbox in September

Widely hailed as one of the most highly-anticipated indie games of 2023, Dutch studio Team Reptile takes centre stage with their electrifying Jet Set Radio-esque game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk! In a recent tweet, the game's developers revealed that Cyberfunk will be released on PlayStation and Xbox shortly after its launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Adding to the excitement, a new official trailer has just been released, giving us a tantalising glimpse into the action-packed and dizzyingly vibrant world of Cyberpunk's New Amsterdam, underlined with a sci-fi eeriness.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PS4, PS5, and Xbox release date

Credit: Team Reptile on Twitter

As previously announced, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam on 18 August 2023. There's exciting news for PlayStation and Xbox enthusiasts, as Team Reptile has recently announced that Cyberfunk will also be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One, just two weeks later, on 1 September 2023.

It has also been confirmed that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be priced at $39.99 USD.

Credit: Team Reptile

At first glance, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk appears as a funky and light-hearted amalgamation of various genres, taking heavy inspiration from Sega's Jet Set Radio. Team Reptile paints a vivid picture of the game, where "self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks" engage in street battles for control.

Cyberfunk is a vibrant “funkstyle” game, featuring characters with machine heads in jumpsuits, colourful graffiti strewn across the futuristic cityscape, and flashy dance-offs applauded by an engaged audience. Most notably, the game boasts seamless movement through the streets and alleyways, where characters can effortlessly traverse the environment using skateboards, rollerblades, and boost packs, soaring and navigating with flamboyant precision.

Credit: Team Reptile

However, the new trailer introduces a layer of mystery and eeriness to the game. Amidst the oppressive presence of militarised police, a six-eyed figure towers over the protagonist, imposing and faceless.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was originally scheduled for release last year. However, the developers made the decision to delay the game's launch, stating, "We are convinced that releasing the game this year [2022] will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with."

Now, the wait is almost over, and fans can mark their calendars for the exciting release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on either 18 August or 1 September. Get ready to explore the five boroughs of Team Reptile's New Amsterdam!