Madden NFL 17 Franchise Mode: How to Relocate your Franchise

Stadium Type Number of Seats Number of Suites Total Cost ($) Canopy Basic 66,000 2500 0.75 Billion Deluxe 66,000 4000 1 Billion Futuristic Basic 70,000 2500 0.85 Billion Deluxe 70,000 5000 1.35 Billion Hybrid Basic 67,000 3000 0.80 Billion Deluxe 67,000 4500 1 Billion Sphere Basic 69,000 2000 0.70 Billion Deluxe 69,000 4500 1.15 Billion Traditional Basic 72,000 2500 0.71 Billion Deluxe 72,000 6000 1.18 Billion

A very important part of the decision when picking a stadium is the cost and the weekly cost and stadium funding. Depending on the size of the city, you will get a certain percentage of the stadium paid for by the city and so the weekly cost (an amount of money that comes out of your fund each week of the current season) will be different depending on where you relocate. For example, if you move to London, a Huge city, you receive 52% stadium funding on the Basic Traditional Stadium making a weekly cost of $0.7 Million, whereas if you move to Oklahoma City, a Small city, you receive 25% funding on the same stadium which is a weekly cost of $1.06 Million.

(Note: The Deluxe versions of the stadiums look the same, they just have better facilities and more suites, which only impacts the money you make from tickets.)

