Madden NFL 17 Franchise Mode: How to Relocate your Franchise

- View our Madden 18: All the relocation uniforms, logos, cities, teams and stadiums guide
- London, England
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Houston, Texas
- Dublin, Ireland
- Austin, Texas
- Portland, Oregon
- Columbus, Ohio
- Sacramento, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Brooklyn, New York
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Orlando, Florida
- San Antonio, Texas
- Toronto, Canada
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Los Angeles, California
|
|Stadium Type
|Number of Seats
|Number of Suites
|Total Cost ($)
|Canopy
|Basic
|66,000
|2500
|0.75 Billion
|Deluxe
|66,000
|4000
|1 Billion
|Futuristic
|Basic
|70,000
|2500
|0.85 Billion
|Deluxe
|70,000
|5000
|1.35 Billion
|Hybrid
|Basic
|67,000
|3000
|0.80 Billion
|Deluxe
|67,000
|4500
|1 Billion
|Sphere
|Basic
|69,000
|2000
|0.70 Billion
|Deluxe
|69,000
|4500
|1.15 Billion
|Traditional
|Basic
|72,000
|2500
|0.71 Billion
|Deluxe
|72,000
|6000
|1.18 Billion
A very important part of the decision when picking a stadium is the cost and the weekly cost and stadium funding. Depending on the size of the city, you will get a certain percentage of the stadium paid for by the city and so the weekly cost (an amount of money that comes out of your fund each week of the current season) will be different depending on where you relocate. For example, if you move to London, a Huge city, you receive 52% stadium funding on the Basic Traditional Stadium making a weekly cost of $0.7 Million, whereas if you move to Oklahoma City, a Small city, you receive 25% funding on the same stadium which is a weekly cost of $1.06 Million.
(Note: The Deluxe versions of the stadiums look the same, they just have better facilities and more suites, which only impacts the money you make from tickets.)