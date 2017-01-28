header decal
28 Jan 2017

Madden NFL 17 Franchise Mode: How to Relocate your Franchise

Do you want to know how to move you Madden NFL 17 Franchise to London, Oklahoma City or Toronto? Here is a guide for every step of the way.

&nbsp; Stadium Type Number of Seats Number of Suites Total Cost ($)
 Canopy   
Basic 66,00025000.75 Billion
Deluxe 66,00040001 Billion
 Futuristic   
Basic 70,00025000.85 Billion
Deluxe 70,00050001.35 Billion
 Hybrid   
Basic 67,00030000.80 Billion
Deluxe 67,00045001 Billion
 Sphere   
Basic 69,00020000.70 Billion
Deluxe 69,00045001.15 Billion
 Traditional   
Basic 72,00025000.71 Billion
Deluxe 72,00060001.18 Billion

A very important part of the decision when picking a stadium is the cost and the weekly cost and stadium funding. Depending on the size of the city, you will get a certain percentage of the stadium paid for by the city and so the weekly cost (an amount of money that comes out of your fund each week of the current season) will be different depending on where you relocate. For example, if you move to London, a Huge city, you receive 52% stadium funding on the Basic Traditional Stadium making a weekly cost of $0.7 Million, whereas if you move to Oklahoma City, a Small city, you receive 25% funding on the same stadium which is a weekly cost of $1.06 Million.

   

(Note: The Deluxe versions of the stadiums look the same, they just have better facilities and more suites, which only impacts the money you make from tickets.)

