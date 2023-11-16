Season 3 has just arrived at Madden 24, which means a lot of new content is coming to the game in the next few weeks. This includes many new programs such as Harvest, Cover Athletes, and perhaps the most awaited one, the Blitz program.

The Blitz program is quite unique, and it will introduce some supersonic players to MUT. This year the program will focus on rookies who have taken over the NFL in 2023.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the highly anticipated Blitz Program.

Release Date

The Blitz Program is expected to launch on 9 December, but we still don't have official confirmation on it. As mentioned above, this program is one of the many that will be released throughout Season 3, in an effort to make the game feel fresh.

This program will focus on rookie players and has its own currency. So, let's take a more in-depth look at the Madden 24 Blitz Program content below.

Madden 24 Blitz Program

The Blitz Program is centred around rookies who have taken over the NFL with their great performances. Players who are already considered elite players in their position, despite this being just their first year in the league.

So, we can expect to see players such as C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua, and Sam LaPorta in this program. It's expected these players will receive some unique cards, with incredible attributes and spectacular X-factors. Furthermore, it's almost certain they will also have a special chemistry.

To earn the Blitz Program cards, players will need to earn Blitz Bolts and Blitz Tix, the special currencies of the program. For that, players will need to complete program challenges, events, and objectives.

The challenges and objectives are expected to be revealed in the future, together with more information about the Blitz program. We will update this article regularly, so make sure you bookmark it.

