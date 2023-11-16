With the arrival of Madden 24 Season 3, we have many new programs coming to the game. One of those programs is Cover Athletes, which we expect will bring even more exciting content to MUT.

As the name indicates, the program should focus on athletes who were on the cover of past Madden editions. Players such as Brett Favre, Tom Brady, and Richard Sherman, among others, should be part of the program

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Cover Athletes program, starting with its release date.

Release Date

The release date of the Cover Athletes program still hasn't been announced. However, we know the program will be introduced somewhere throughout Season 3, as is the case with the Blitz program.

click to enlarge + 2

If we were to bet on it, we would say a release date between 20-25 September is very likely. That's the second week of Season 3, and this year Madden has pretty much not missed a week without new content entering the game.

Now let's take a look at what the Madden 24 Cover Athletes program is all about.

Madden 24 Cover Athletes program

Unfortunately, there still isn't much we know about the Cover Athletes program. Similar to its release date, there still isn't any information about the program rewards, challenges, cards, or any other type of content.

But as was mentioned above, we expect this program to centre around previous Madden cover athletes. So, it's very likely we will see past cover athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr, Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Rob Gronkowski to be part of the program, and receive unique cards.

click to enlarge + 2

This program should also introduce new and entertaining challenges, which will certainly contain great rewards, such as coins, packs, and perhaps even exclusive cards. The program is also expected to bring some new Sets.

More information about the Cover Athletes program will be disclosed shortly. We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

For guides and all the latest news about Madden 24, check out Realsport101.