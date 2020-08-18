The Super Bowl runners up are set to challenge again, but they have some gaps to plug in Franchise Mode.

The Super Bowl runners up come into Madden 21 nearly as strong as they left last season.

There’s a strong defense and running game to stick to the fundamentals and play smashmouth football.

Let’s look at the team!

Best players

The 49ers have strength in depth. These are their best players in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.

George Kittle, TE – 98 OVR

X-Factor: Yac ’em Up

Abilities: Escape Artist, Dashing Deadeye, No-Look Deadeye, Red Zone Deadeye

The best TE in the NFL is unstoppable in Madden 21.

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES: You’ll be in the end zone with Kittle

His 98 catching is elite and he comes with 89 acceleration and 88 speed which is great for a big TE. Kittle also has stellar route running (87 short, 84 medium, and 76 deep) along with 88 release and 88 spectacular catch.

Richard Sherman, CB – 92 OVR

X-Factor: Shutdown

Abilites: Flat zone KO, Deep out zone KO, Chuck out

A former Super Bowl champion, there aren’t many CB’s better than Sherman in the NFL. But at 32, he isn’t getting any younger.

He has 98 zone cover with 90 man cover, 99 play recognition, and 96 press. He’s a physical player too with 97 jumping, 91 agility, and 88 acceleration.

Trent Williams, LT – 92 OVR

Abilities: Edge Protector, Screen Protector, Post Up,

Traded from the Redskins after sitting out the 2019 season. He has monster 95 strength. He’s balanced with both 92 run block and 92 pass block.

BLOCKING IS KEY: A blocker like Williams will set loose rushers for big gains

He will take on some of the best defensive linemen and his 94 impact block and 91 lead block will be very handy on offense.

Best of the rest

Player Position OVR Nick Bosa RE 89 Fred Warner MLB 87 Arik Armstead LE 86 Kyle Juszczyk FB 86 Dee Ford LE 85

The rest of the 49ers’ best players are in key positions. They have a leading pass rusher in Nick Bosa, and two defensive stars in Fred Warner and Arik Armstead.

There isn’t much of a drop-off from Armstead to Kyle Juszczyk, as the 49ers have a good level of depth. Dee Ford rounds off the top players and gives a lot of depth at the defensive end position.

Positions of need

So we know the 49ers have a decent balanced team, but where do they need help?

Wide Reciever

The 49ers are actually stacked at WR so bear with us.

SAFE HANDS: Passing is the quickest way to big yards

Deebo Samuel is a great WR with plenty of speed. But after him, you have four WRs rated between 77 and 74. These can be dealt with to go and get a legitimate #1 or #2 Red Zone receiver.

Guard

Good blockers are a rare thing in Madden, so this might be a spot you have to draft rather than trade for.

Guard is a particular weak spot for this team. Starting LG Laken Tomlinson is 75 OVR and whilst not the worst player he isn’t going to develop much. But Tom Compton opposite at 67 OVR can definitely be upgraded and not be such a glaring hole in the OL.

Cornerback

Sherman is one of the best CBs in the NFL. But he’s getting old and needs replacing for the long term.

K’waun Williams (76 OVR) and Emmanuel Moseley (75 OVR) aren’t bad, but they are more like #3 & #4 CBs than starters.

BALLHAWK: Adding an elite cornerback will make the 49ers unplayable

Again the 49ers have depth. You could deal Ahkello Witherspoon (74 OVR) or Jason Verrett (74 OVR) to try and upgrade.

Franchise Mode expectations

The 49ers have such a strong team throughout most positions, but to take them to the next level you will need to carefully deal your excesses for some superstars.

Making some key trades for skill positions and you will have a decent chance at building an unstoppable team that can compete for a Lombardi regularly.

