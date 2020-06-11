Madden 20: Rookie Premiere Program – Ultimate Team, MUT, release date, cards, & more
A new promo is finally coming to Ultimate Team – earn some rookies to take to MUT 21!
After over a month of waiting, Madden 20’s Ultimate Team is back from the dead with a brand-new program.
Rookie Premiere is here!
Rookie Premiere release date
The Rookie Premiere program will kick off on 12 June – like all Madden content it will rollout at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST.
There have been some delays to updates so if it isn’t available at exactly that time just hang tight! You can follow @MaddenNFLDirect for updates about any delays there could be.
Solo Challenges
Rookie Premiere is a grindable challenge for all you solo players out there.
There are 99 OVR rookies coming to Madden 20, but you also have the chance to pick up the Rookie Premiere cards that roll into Madden 21 and keep pace with the best cards the rookies get that year (up until around February).
The promo will run until 13 July, so you will have to come back weekly to grind out challenges in order to pick up 93 OVR NAT Rookie Premiere cards that can complete a set to get the 99 OVR player.
You’ll also get Rookie Premiere tokens that can go into a set to get the Madden 21 Rookie Premiere cards which will roll into your team in the next game!
Rookie Premiere Sets
To complete the 99 OVR player set you will need 10 Rookie Premiere Tokens. That will get you the 99 OVR player AND their MUT 21 item.
The players available are:
- Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Chase Young, RE, Washington Redskins
- Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions
- Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers
- Tristan Wirfs, RT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- Patrick Queen, MLB, Baltimore Ravens
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, HB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Xavier McKinney, SS, New York Giants
- Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
Rookie Premiere Packs
There will also be packs in the store.
For 25,000 coins you get a guaranteed 93 OVR Rookie Premiere player (you can exchange two of these for one token), an 82+ OVR elite or better player, two 76+ gold or better players, and three 62+ silver or better players.
