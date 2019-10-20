Madden 20: Most overrated offensive players in MUT auction house

There are already a lot of great cards in Madden Ultimate Team, and there are some pretty bad ones too. The issue in identifying them is a player’s name and overall rating can often unfairly affect their price in the auction house.

Having looked at some low OVR players that will outperform their status, and looked at auction house bargains, it’s time to look at players who are currently way overrated in the auction house – starting on the offensive side of the ball.

Russell

Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks – 91 OVR Signature Series

Notable

stats: 83 speed (SPD), 86 throw power (THP), 87 short accuracy (SAC), 84 MAC,

88 DAC, 93 throw on the run (TOR), 91 play action (PAC), 82 throw under

pressure (TUP), 90 break sack (BSK)

Admittedly, part of the reason this Wilson

card costs upwards of 1.5 million coins is that he can be quick sold for 250k coins. But, the gap, or lack off,

between this card and other similar ones does not nearly justify the price tag.

He is being way overrated exclusively because of his mobility.

For example, you can get a 90 OVR Steve

Young for around 220k coins and have

a very similarly mobile QB who is actually a better thrower (88 THP, 89 SAC, 89

MAC, 86 DAC). He isn’t quite as good on the run, but 88 TOR is not exactly

poor. The fact he is left handed also shouldn’t deter you.

1.5m coins for any player, let alone a 91 OVR card who’ll be outdated in a matter of weeks, is way overrated.

Bo

Jackson, RB, Oakland Raiders – 91 OVR Madden Ultimate Team 10

Notable

stats: 90 SPD, 91 trucking (TRK), 87 elusiveness (ELU), 88 ball carrier vision

(BCV), 84 stiff arm (SFA), 85 spin move (SPM), 87 juke move (JKM), 89 carrying

(CAR), 89 break tackle (BTK)

Again, I think the player's name has significantly elevated this cards value. Too much. He costs upwards of 750k coins.

This card is great, undoubtedly. It is

great for any offensive scheme or play style. Jackson is fast and strong and

will be an absolute stud for your team. But, he is way too expensive compared

to other running backs who can be very similar.

TOTW Mark Ingram, still expensive at around 480k coins, lacks only the speed and

elusiveness, but is still able to make people miss or run right over them.

Also, his 86 SPD, at this point in the game, is not too different from

Jackson’s 90 – he is still faster than a lot of defensive players.

You could also target MUT Heroes David

Johnson at 90 OVR and just 160k coins. He is even closer to Jackson’s stats across the board, but adds a lot

more as a receiver.

Compared to those two guys, Jackson does not justify his price.

Tyreek

Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs – 85 OVR Core Elite

Notable

stats: 89 SPD, 78 catching (CTH), 78 catch in traffic (CIT), 76 spectacular

catch (SPC), 78 short route running (SRR), 76 MRR, 83 DRR, 79 release (RLS)

The draw to Hill, and the reason he costs

between 20k and 10k more coins than similarly rated players, is his speed. At

89 SPD he is already one of the fastest players in the game. However, the rest

of his stats make his 54k coins cost

far too high.

78 CTH, 78 SRR and 76 MRR just won’t cut it

for that price. Sure, most players just want to run go routes with him or

screens – just get the ball in his hands and use his speed – but his catching

and route running is poor for the price.

Consider this: For 45k on Xbox or 36k on

PS4, you can get 85 OVR Football Outsiders Terry McLaurin who has 91 SPD, 84

CTH, 82 CIT, 84 SPC, 80 SRR, 80 MRR, 76 DRR and 78 RLS. He may not be as

elusive after the catch, but McLaurin is cheaper and a better receiver than

Hill’s Core card.

Hill’s core card is not worth the coins.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs – 90 OVR Signature Series

Notable stats: 81 SPD, 88 CTH, 84 SRR, 82 MRR, 75 DRR, 88 CIT, 88 SPC, 81 RLS, 67 run block (RBK), 66 pass block (PBK), 60 lead block (LBK), 75 impact block (IBL)

Another signature series card, meaning you

can quick sell it for 250k coins, which obviously pushes the auction house

price up. Nevertheless, Kelce is absolutely not worth 745k coins on Xbox and 1m coins on PS4, especially considering you can get better rated players for way

less.

91 OVR MUT Heroes Greg Olsen is a third of

the price on Xbox and a fifth of the price on PS4. But, he is faster (82 SPD),

catches the ball better (93 CTH, 93 CIT, 92 SPC) and runs better routes at every

level.

91 OVR MUT Heroes Delanie Walker is very

similarly priced to Olsen, is just as fast (82 SPD), offers very similar but

slightly lower catching and route running, but is significantly better as a

blocker, therefore bringing way more versatility.

Finally, 91 OVR Legends Shannon Sharpe is

the pick of the bunch. He is around 230k coins but offers 84 SPD, 87 CTH, 90 CIT, 84 SPC, 85 SRR, 85 MRR, 76 DRR, 84

RLS, 72 RBK, 70 PBK, 65 LBK, 71 IBL. He is cheaper, better and more versatile.

Do not spend your coins on Kelce when you have these other options.

David

Bakhtiari, LT, Green Bay Packers – 91 OVR MUT Heroes

Notable

stats: 87 STR, 90 awareness (AWA), 77 RBK, 74 run block power (RBP), 79 run

block footwork (RBF), 89 PBK, 88 PBP, 91 PBF, 83 LBK, 83 IBL

Imagine paying upwards of 210k coins for a tackle with 77 RBK.

That couldn’t be me.

His pass blocking is very good, and if you’re going to be passing on virtually every down then he might not be too overrated. However, if you want to run the ball you have to look elsewhere. With his run blocking stats he could struggle against gold and low level elite cards – that shouldn’t happen when you cost that much and are 91 OVR.

If you’ve got over 200k to spend on a tackle, fork out 30k more and get 90 OVR Legends Anthony Munoz. He has 87 STR, 88 RBK and 90 PBK. He is better than Bakhtiari and is worth the extra coins.

If 200k+ is too much, for 187k you could get 89 OVR Theme Diamonds Jordan Gross who has 87 STR, 85 RBK and 89 PBK, or for 90k you could get 88 OVR Football Outsiders Ronnie Stanley who has 83 STR, 85 RBK and 85 PBK. You could even have similar production from Trent Williams’ Core Elite card at 50k.

Though all of the above cards are very good, and will make your team better, they are vastly overrated in the auction house. They do not deserve the cost they currently require. If you pack them? Sell them. They will do your team more good that way.