Madden 20: Kansas City Chiefs Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Free Agents & Needs – Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce & more

Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013 they have been a threat to topple the Patriots and make the Super Bowl, but despite a 65-31 record in his time there it is yet to happen.

2019 may be their best chance yet, with the ridiculously talented Patrick Mahomes under center and a bevy of exceptional players around him the Chiefs are on the hunt for their first championship since they claimed Super Bowl IV in January 1970.

Can you take over on Madden 20 and lead this roster to the ultimate success?

Team Rating

The Chiefs come into Madden 20 with a very underrated 78 OVR, which puts them 11th and tied with two other teams.

This is made up of a high 83 score on offense, which is the 6th best but tied with 5 others, and a low 75 defense score. That defense is weighing down the whole OVR as there are just 3 teams with a worse score, but the offense is also massively underrated for the stars that they have on that side of the ball...

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback (97 OVR)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 2 years/$9.7 million

2019 Cap Hit: $4.88 million

Best Stats: Throw Under Pressure (97), Throw On Run (97), Throw Power (96), Short Accuracy (94), Deep Accuracy (94), Medium Accuracy (93), Awareness (92)

Patrick Mahomes was a first-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, but he sat for almost all of his rookie year, watching and learning. He played the final game of the regular season and showed glimpses of what he could do. The Chiefs made the decision to promote Mahomes to starter for the 2018 season and were immediately rewarded. Mahomes became just the 3rd QB in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdowns in a season as he walked to MVP honors, but it wasn't quite enough to beat the Patriots either in the regular season or playoffs.

In Madden 20 Mahomes is the highest rated quarterback and one of the best offensive weapons the Madden franchise has ever produced. His ability to get the ball out under pressure (97) and on the run (97) is combined with a rocket arm (96) and superb accuracy (94 short, 93 medium, 94 deep). Paired with good acceleration (87) and speed (81) and stopping Mahomes is nearly impossible.

Travis Kelce, Tight End (96 OVR)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 3 years/$32.3 million

2019 Cap Hit: $11.1 million

Best Stats: Awareness (99), Catching (93), Catch In Traffic (92), Short Route (88), Acceleration (88) Medium Route (86), Speed (85)

Travis Kelce was a third-round pick for the Chiefs in 2013 and didn't make a catch as a rookie, but in 2014 he pulled in 67 catches for 862 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2016 he broke out with a monster 1,125 yards and has since become the premier pass catching tight end, with three-straight 1,000+ yard seasons and two First Team All-Pro awards.

Kelce is the top-rated tight end in Madden 20. His route running (88 short, 86 medium) is paired with amazing catching (93) and catch in traffic (92) to make him an elite threat.

Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle (89 OVR)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$1.98 million

2019 Cap Hit: $1.98 million

Best Stats: Awareness (95), Play Recognition (92), Power Moves (92), Strength (91), Tackle (86), Acceleration (85), Finesse Moves (83), Block Shed (83)

A second-round pick for the Chiefs in 2016, Chris Jones has quickly become the heart at the middle of the Chiefs defense. Jones has been developing into a quality all-round player and in 2018 racked up 15.5 sacks, 29 QB hits, and 19 tackles for loss.

Jones is a superb player in Madden 20. He has excellent power moves (92) and strength (91), which combines with strong awareness (95) and play recognition (92) to create a disruptive and destructive player.

Kendall Fuller, Cornerback (88 OVR)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$2.05 million

2019 Cap Hit: $2.05 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Play Recognition (91), Speed (90), Man Coverage (90), Agility (90), Jumping (87), Zone Coverage (86)

Kendall Fuller was a third-round pick in 2016 for the Washington Redskins who came to Kansas City in the Alex Smith trade prior to the 2018 season. Fuller has developed into a well-rounded corner who can excel in the slot. In 2018 he had 2 interceptions, 12 deflections, and a forced fumble.

Fuller is a terrific corner in Madden 20. He has good acceleration (92) and speed (90), along with strong play recognition (91) and excellent coverage skills (90 man, 86 zone).

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR SPD THP SAC MAC DAC Patrick Mahomes 97 81 96 94 93 94 Matt Moore 61 62 79 85 75 77 Chad Henne 58 65 79 79 74 72

HB OVR SPD CAR SFA ELU JKM LeSean McCoy 82 89 87 65 82 90 Damien Williams 80 90 84 74 82 88 Darwin Thompson 66 89 86 70 75 79 Darrel Williams 63 83 89 80 72 79

FB OVR SPD CAR RBK Anthony Sherman 77 78 72 69

WR OVR SPD CTH SRR MRR DRR Tyreek Hill 94 99 90 90 88 96 Sammy Watkins 82 91 87 83 85 83 Demarcus Robinson 74 88 80 75 74 79 Mecole Hardman 70 95 80 72 73 74 De’Anthony Thomas 68 91 78 75 71 66 Byron Pringle 66 91 79 75 71 70 Gehrig Dieter 65 86 82 68 65 62 Marcus Kemp 62 88 79 65 65 64

TE OVR SPD CTH SRR RBK Travis Kelce 96 85 93 88 65 David Wells 67 81 75 57 70 Blake Bell 64 78 74 53 60 Deon Yelder 64 80 74 63 59 James Winchester 41 84 60 42 47

OL OVR PBK RBK LBK IBL Mitchell Schwartz 91 95 82 81 85 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 78 79 78 78 84 Eric Fisher 74 74 77 83 81 Jeff Allen 66 69 66 83 82 Andrew Wylie 66 72 67 77 80 Cameron Erving 65 70 68 81 82 Martinas Rankin 61 66 71 86 83 Austin Reiter 58 62 67 75 77 Nick Allegretti 58 67 65 74 77 Ryan Hunter 55 61 61 76 79

DE OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Frank Clark 83 84 88 88 81 63 Alex Okafor 76 74 79 81 66 76 Emmanuel Ogbah 76 85 79 76 65 71 Breeland Speaks 72 79 83 69 76 77 Tanoh Kpassagnon 68 79 82 70 61 57

DT OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Chris Jones 89 71 91 92 83 83 Derrick Nnadi 76 63 87 72 60 83 Xavier Williams 71 62 86 77 55 74 Khalen Saunders 70 73 84 67 73 73 Joey Ivie 63 68 80 56 68 72

OLB OVR SPD TAK POW MCV ZCV Anthony Hitchens 77 82 84 87 62 51 Darron Lee 74 87 82 85 53 64 Damien Wilson 70 81 79 83 45 52 Dorian O’Daniel 69 85 81 85 62 67

MLB OVR SPD TAK BSH MCV ZCV Reggie Ragland 73 82 78 83 48 58 Ben Niemann 60 81 80 64 48 57

CB OVR SPD MCV ZCV PRS Kendall Fuller 88 90 90 86 80 Morris Claiborne 76 89 78 75 81 Bashaud Breeland 74 87 72 78 79 Charvarius Ward 67 91 70 66 74 Keith Reaser 65 89 67 62 65 Tremon Smith 65 93 62 65 73 Rashad Fenton 62 88 62 65 71

FS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Daniel Sorensen 70 81 78 72 64 Juan Thornhill 69 89 64 72 70

SS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Tyrann Mathieu 87 90 83 83 74 Jordan Lucas 69 91 60 72 68 Armani Watts 63 85 59 74 69

K OVR KPW KAC Harrison Butker 79 93 84

P OVR KPW KAC Dustin Colquitt 82 89 92

The Chiefs roster may not get a great OVR from Madden 20, but it is full of talent and could well be the best in the game.

Patrick Mahomes (96 throw power, 94 deep accuracy) is an absolute star and his weapons are superb. Tyreek Hill (99 speed, 99 acceleration) is the fastest player in the game while Travis Kelce () is the best tight end around.

The running back duo of LeSean McCoy (92 acceleration, 90 juke move) and Damien Williams (90 speed, 80 catching) is a solid combination while Sammy Watkins (91 speed, 87 spectacular catch) and rookie Mecole Hardman (95 speed, 86 jumping) offer excellent secondary targets.

The offensive line is the weakness of the unit. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (95 pass block, 82 run block) is a star, but there are big holes at left guard and center that need to be addressed quickly.

Defensively the Chiefs are less strong, but there are a few stars dotted around. Chris Jones (92 power moves, 91 strength) is a special defensive tackle while Kendall Fuller (90 man cover, 90 speed) and Tyrann Mathieu (85 man cover, 83 zone cover) roam the secondary looking for turnovers.

Frank Clark (90 acceleration, 88 power moves) provides the pass rush while Reggie Ragland (88 hit power, 83 block shed) is the enforcer in the middle and Darron Lee (87 speed, 82 tackle) is a superb user linebacker.

Morris Claiborne (89 speed, 78 man cover) & Bashaud Breeland (90 acceleration, 78 zone cover) are useful cornerbacks.

Salary Cap

The Kansas City Chiefs come into Madden 20's franchise mode with $47.6 million in cap space. They start the preseason with 55 players on the roster, so you only have to cut 2 which means you aren't likely to create any more space.

However, that is plenty of cap space to make a trade or add a free agent to improve the team immediately. Just be sure to keep enough back to sign those key players who are about to be free agents.

Impending Free Agents

The Chiefs have 26 players entering the final year of their contract when you start franchise mode. That is a half the roster, and there are several very good players that need re-signing including Chris Jones and Kendall Fuller who we have already discussed. Just be sure to leave a nest egg behind because Patrick Mahomes will need a new contract after season 2.

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver (94 OVR)

As the fastest player in the game, Tyreek Hill is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and it is very difficult to put a price on that. He is irreplaceable and thanks to Mahomes' arm strength his pace can be put to good use with the Chiefs.

Behind all his incredible athleticism is a good skill set that includes excellent deep route running (96), catching (90), and jumping (93). He should be your priority to re-sign along with Chris Jones and Kendall Fuller.

Morris Claiborne, Cornerback (76 OVR)

Morris Claiborne isn't an excellent #2 cornerback, but with 4 of the Chiefs' top 5 corners entering free agency you have to hold on to Claiborne to partner with Fuller or take the slot role after you draft someone else.

Claiborne has good speed (89) and is solid in man coverage (78) but it is not as high as you'd want for an outside corner.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive End (76 OVR)

Frank Clark and Chris Jones can't provide all the pass rush by themselves. Emmanuel Ogbah is a very solid edge player and can be extremely useful in the Chiefs defensive line rotation.

He has good acceleration (88) and tackling (81). His strength (79) and power moves (76) are ok but not great, but at 25 Ogbah can improve.

Darron Lee, Outside Linebacker (74 OVR)

Darron Lee is one of the most underrated players in Madden, but even if he wasn't you'd still want to keep him. The Chiefs linebackers are not great across the board, but Lee is one you should hang on to as you improve the position.

His speed (87) puts him among the elite athletes of off-ball linebackers and he has the hit power (85) to cause fumbles. If you use him his lower play recognition (78) doesn't matter as much and at 24 years old he can improve massively.

READ MORE: 7 tips to improve your defense

Roster Needs

The priority for the Chiefs is to get better along the offensive line. The left guard and center spots are terrible and will hurt you trying to run the ball. It can also lead to Mahomes taking more hits and getting injured which is the last thing you want, so don't hesitate to make those moves.

After that you need some improvements at linebacker and generally more depth across the defense. Chris Jones and Frank Clark are strong defensive linemen and Kendall Fuller is a good corner, but beyond that there isn't much.

This should be how you spend your top draft choice after season 1. There are often good pass rushers and corners around that can be grabbed while you can take a guard in round 2.

The Chiefs have plenty of quality and depth at offensive skill positions, but another running back would be useful. Fortunately they are plentiful in nearly every draft class so you don't have to take one high.