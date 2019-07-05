Madden 20: Kansas City Chiefs Player Ratings Prediction

Madden 20 is less than a month away now. The hype has already started, with talk about an all new "X-Factor" feature that will likely dramatically change gameplay and may superstar players really stand out. There is a new "Face of the Franchise" mode that allows you to play college football as a quarterback and then get drafted into the NFL.

However, the key thing in any Madden game is the player ratings. EA have promised a revised player rating system that will lead to a bigger spread of ratings as well as a more noticeable difference between 90 OVR and 89 OVR players.

All of that is great, but the key to any sports game franchise is accurate ratings. You don't want a superstar player in the NFL not playing like it on Madden. So how will the Madden 20 raters grade out the Kansas City Chiefs? They were the highlight reel team of 2018 thanks to the stunning play of NFL MVP ﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿ and the weapons around him. Even the defense had their stellar moments as the Chiefs finished the regular season with an AFC-best 12-4. Their season ended at the hands of the New England Patriots in overtime of the AFC championship game, but they will be a threat for the Super Bowl in 2019 and a go-to in Madden 20.

RealSport takes a look at how the Chiefs star players will be rated in Madden 20, and how the team overall could be graded.

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback (99 OVR)

Madden 20 is likely to have fewer 99 OVR players than previous years thanks to this ratings change, but the reining MVP should still get the maximum score here. Mahomes exploded onto the scene in 2018 after playing just one game in his rookie season. With offensive guru Andy Reid at the helm Mahomes was unleashed in a fast-paced "Spread Coast" offense that meshed modern spread offense concepts with classic west coast principles. It was a marriage made in heaven as Mahomes became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season.

In Madden 20 Mahomes will be an amazing player. He has terrific arm strength, deadly accuracy, and the athleticism to torment defenses with his feet. He could be the most dominant force since Madden 04's Michael Vick.

Travis Kelce, Tight End (95 OVR)

With Rob Gronkowski heading to retirement Travis Kelce should be the best tight end in Madden 20. A brutal run blocker that can dominate coverages and add yards after the catch, Kelce is a legitimate game-breaker in Madden.

Kelce became an even bigger piece of the Chiefs offense in 2018, making 103 catches for a career-high 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns to claim his second First Team All-Pro honors. His consistent hands, stellar route running, and terrific blocking will make him a force in Madden 20.

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver (91 OVR)

With his legal troubles seemingly behind him Tyreek Hill can focus on what he does best; tormenting defenses. Hill was the ﻿﻿fastest receiver in Madden 19﻿﻿ and that is unlikely to change for Madden 20. Last year Hill was frequently seen streaking behind defenses and slashing his way to the endzone. He racked up 1,479 yards (at an impressive 17.0 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in the regular season as well as adding a punt return touchdown. In the playoffs he was the focal point of the Patriots gameplan and he caught just one pass, but in Madden 20 his game-altering speed will form a deadly combination with Mahomes' arm strength.

﻿﻿

Offensive Line

The Chiefs offensive is not exactly full of quality players, but they are a solid unit. The star of the line is right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (88 OVR) who is one of the best tackles, left or right, in the NFL right now. Inside of him is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (81 OVR) who is a nice and mobile guard.2018 starting center Mitch Morse left in free agency, so that spot is likely to go to Austin Reiter (70 OVR) who will be the weak link of the unit. The left side isn't great but will return both starters from 2018 in left tackle Eric Fisher (76 OVR) and guard Cameron Erving (71 OVR). With the Chiefs so stacked at most parts of the roster this is the place you can invest straight away.﻿

Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle (92 OVR)

The Chiefs defense is not without its stars either. One of the best young talents in football is defensive tackle Chris Jones. A second-round pick in 2016, Jones had a monster breakout season last year, racking up an incredible 15.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He was unfortunate to miss out on a Pro Bowl trip, but in Madden 20 his outrageous size, strength, and speed will be a nightmare combination for any offensive line to deal with, especially when paired with a terrific edge rusher...

Frank Clark, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker (87 OVR)

Frank Clark joins the Chiefs as a big offseason acquisition. Kansas City sent a first- and second-round pick to Seattle for his rights and then signed Clark to a monster 5-years, $105 million contract. Why? Because he can bring the heat from the outside. A defensive end in Seattle, it is unclear how Clark will be designated in Madden 20, but what is clear is that with 13 sacks and 27 QB hits last year he will be rated highly and will be more than capable of bending the edge and crushing the opposing quarterback.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety (85 OVR)

The Chiefs took the sensational and unexpected step to part ways with veteran safety and franchise icon Eric Berry in the offseason. The next day they signed Tyrann Mathieu to a 3-year, $42 million deal to be his replacement. Mathieu has been a dynamic and flexible defensive back ever since he entered the NFL in 2013. A pair of knee injuries have cost him playing time and some of his electric athleticism, but Mathieu is a remarkably smart player who can line up as a deep safety, box defender, or even slot corner as well as blitz effectively. His versatility is one of his greatest assets and is usually reflected in very good and even man and zone coverage stats.

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Prediction

The Chiefs star power is undeniable, but what about the supporting cast? Well that's pretty good too. #2 receiver Sammy Watkins (78 OVR) is a threat down the field too, while running backs Damien Williams (78 OVR) and Carlos Hyde (75 OVR) are a do-it-all combination that will balance out the offense nicely. Kendall Fuller (79 OVR) and Bashaud Breeland (74 OVR) are solid secondary pieces, while Anthony Hitchens (74 OVR) and Reggie Ragland (72 OVR) are a reasonable linebacker pairing. The Chiefs defense is no match for their high-powered offense but they can certainly pressure the passer and create turnovers, which is a perfect compliment for Mahomes & Co.

The Chiefs finished Madden 19 with an 85 OVR team rating, but I expect them to be higher than that in Madden 20 and be the top ranked team, probably in the 88-90 OVR range. They will be a favorite of online players and a nightmare for anyone to stop.