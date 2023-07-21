Madden 24 hype continues to grow, with fans more eager than ever to play the game. A lot of new information about Madden 24 has also been released recently, including some player ratings.

This includes the ratings of the best WRs, Safeties, Defensive Linemen, Offensive Linemen, RB, Edge Rushers, Tight Ends, and Cornerbacks.

The Punters' ratings have also been revealed. A. J. Cole III sits in first place, but what players make up the rest of the list?

Let's find that out below.

A.J. Cole III (83 OVR)

The best punter in Madden 24 is non-other than A.J. Cole III. Cole had a great 2022 season.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Yahoo Sports

In Madden 24, he has an 83 OVR with a very powerful and accurate kick. Cole has 96 kick power and 92 kick accuracy.

Tommy Townsend (83 OVR)

Tommy Townsend is the second-best punter in Madden 24. The Chiefs punter had an amazing 2022 season, with 2672 punt yards. He made the Pro Bowl and the first-team All-Pro.

Townsend has an incredibly strong kick, with 97 kick power and 86 kick accuracy.

Ryan Stonehouse (82 OVR)

Ryan Stonehouse had a great rookie season, with 4779 punt yards. In Madden 24, the Tennessee Titans punter has a 79 OVR.

He has a powerful kick, with 99 kick power, and 88 kick accuracy.

Johnny Hekker (81 OVR)

Johnny Hekker is one of the most experienced punters in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers punter is heading into his 12th NFL season.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Rams Wire - USA Today

According to the Madden 24 ratings, he is still a top-five punter in the league. Hekker has an 81 OVR, with 94 kick power and 92 kick accuracy.

Logan Cooke (81 OVR)

In fifth place, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke, who is also an 81 OVR.

Cooke has an impressive 96 kick power. However, his kicking accuracy is a little bit lower, with Cooke having a 90-kick accuracy.

Bryan Anger (80 OVR)

Bryan Anger is an 80 OVR on Madden 24. The very experienced player is the sixth-best punter in the game.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' punter has quite a powerful kick. Anger has 94 kick power and 88 kick accuracy,

Thomas Morstead (79 OVR)

In seventh place, we have Thomas Morstead from the New York Jets, with a 79 OVR. Butker has 93 kick power and 85 kick accuracy.

Tress Way (79 OVR)

Tress Way secured eighth place on this list, with a 79 OVR. His coming from a good season, where he had 3885 punt yards.

The Washington Commanders punter has 95 kick power and 87 kick accuracy.

Loading...

Blake Gillikin (78 OVR)

Blake Gillikin is yet another very young and talented player on this list. The New Orleans Saints punter has a 79 OVR in Madden 24. This means he is the ninth-best punter in the game.

Gillikin has a very powerful and quite accurate kick. In Madden 24, he has 95 kick power and 89 kick accuracy.

Corey Bojorquez (78 OVR)

Last but not least, we have Corey Bojorquez with a 78 OVR. Bojorquez plays for the Cleveland Browns and is entering his sixth NFL season.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Las Cruces Bulletin

He has 95 kick power and 81 kick accuracy.