LoL Winterblessed Skins 2023: Release date, champions, price and more

The enchanting Winterblessed skin line returns to League of Legends this holiday season, bringing a touch of frosty splendour to the Rift. Debuting in 2022, Winterblessed captivated the League community with its breathtaking designs, seamlessly weaving themes of dark ice and the Northern Lights.

Joining the ranks of Annie, Hecarim, Lucian, Thresh, Sylas, Camille, and Senna, the latest addition to the League of Legends champion roster, Hwei, is set to receive his first skin as part of the 2023 Winterblessed line.

Table of contents Which League of Legends champions will receive a Winterblessed skin in 2023? League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skins price League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skins release date

Unlike other winter-themed skin lines in League of Legends, Winterblessed exudes a more mature aesthetic, both in its art direction and in-game lore, a refreshing departure from the lighthearted "Santa's Workshop" skins of the past! Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Winterblessed skins.

Which League of Legends champions will receive a Winterblessed skin in 2023?

This year's Winterblessed skins have been unveiled by the official League of Legends Twitter (X) account, and players are once again stunned by these visually striking skins, set against the backdrop of snowfall and a starry winter night sky.

Here are all the champions set to receive a Winterblessed skin in 2023:

Winterblessed Annie

Winterblessed Hecarim

Winterblessed Lucian

Winterblessed Senna

Winterblessed Thresh

Winterblessed Sylas

Winterblessed Camille

Prestige Winterblessed Camille

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Prestige Winterblessed Camille

League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skins price

Aside from Winterblessed Senna and Prestige Winterblessed Camille, all the other Winterblessed skins fall under the category of Epic Skins. This means that you'll have the opportunity to acquire them at the standard Epic Skin price of 1350 RP in the League of Legends client Skin Store once they are released.

Senna’s Legendary Winterblessed skin will be priced at 1820 RP. On the other hand, Camille’s Prestige Winterblessed skin will cost 100 Prestige Points or 2000 event tokens from this year’s Winterblessed event.

League of Legends Winterblessed 2023 skins release date

Players can expect the Winterblessed 2023 skins to be released on 6 December 2023. This release date coincides with the final patch of 2023, patch 13.24, marking the end of Season 13.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Winterblessed Senna

Interested in learning about LoL Preseason 2024? We've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive LoL Preseason 2024 guide here, which includes its release date and details on the upcoming sweeping changes! We have also compiled all possible map changes and item changes to arrive in Season 14.

The final new champion of 2023 is also on the horizon! Armed with a palette and paintbrush, the tortured painter from Ionia, Hwei, is the first League of Legends character to wield 10 unique spells! For a more in-depth explanation of Hwei's abilities, be sure to check out our "All LoL Hwei Abilities Revealed and Explained" guide here!

We have also compiled a comprehensive guide on everything Hwei-related, including his release date, lore, and more.