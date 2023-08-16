LoL Tournament of Souls Expert Mode: How to defeat ALL Soul Fighters

Released on 20 July, the League of Legends Tournament of Souls is the latest mini-game added to the League of Legends client. In the style of fighting games, this mini-game allows you to play as Samira against other fan-favourite League champions.

It’s not very difficult to play, but when it comes to expert mode, you must know certain tricks and strong combinations of abilities along with mechanics to get the win. If you have difficulties securing that W, here is our guide on how to complete the Tournament of Souls in expert mode.

How to beat all Soul Fighters in the Tournament of Souls expert mode?

The League of Legends Tournament of Souls expert mode comes with certain difficulties. You must release a combo of tricks and abilities to defeat all ten enemies. Here’s how to do it.

1. Gwen

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Gwen

Recommended abilities:

Q: Deadshot

W: Blade Drain

E: Severe Strike

R: Chaotic Daybreak

The vital part is to wait for Gwen's Unstoppable Effect ability. Then, you should make the combo of EQWQ, and utilize the R ability when available. Repeat until she is dead.

2. Lux

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Lux

Q: Quickshot

W: Back Atcha

E: Twilight Rush

R: Chaotic Daybreak

One of the toughest battles in the Tournament of Souls is against expert Lux. To defeat her, use your Q to deal damage, while you can go with E-Q combos for extra damage.

3. Naafiri

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Naafiri

Q: Quickshot

W: Blade Drain

E: Twilight Rush

R: Immortal Inferno

This one shouldn’t be a problem. Just perform combos: EQWQ-EQR, and when her shield appears, repeat the process to destroy Naafiri.

4. Jhin

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Jhin

Q: Quickshot

W: Back Atcha

E: Severe Strike

R: Chaotic Daybreak

In this League of Legends Tournament of Souls battle, timing is crucial. Perform EQWQ-EQR at first, and when he takes his gun to shoot, use WQEQ-REQ. Finish him off with WQER-QEQ.

5. Pyke

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Pyke

Q: Deadshot

W: Blade Drain

E: Severe Strike

R: Immortal Inferno

Use the combo of EQWQ-EQWR and repeat it in order to defeat Pyke without many problems.

6. Evelynn

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Evelynn

Q: Deadshot

W: Back Atcha

E: Severe Strike

R: Chaotic Daybreak

Firstly, the combo EQWQ-EQR is what will give you an advantage. It’s important to turn on the sound as a heart might appear during or after using the R. Instantly go with W-QEQE following the second heartbeat, and when it occurs again, press W-RQEW.

7. Sett

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Sett

Q: Piercing Precision

W: Sky Scraper

E: Style on 'Em

R: Immortal Inferno

Sett will take half of your health after lifting you up in the sky, so try to fight back with an immediate effect by using the E-Q combo. To avoid being stunned, dodge the second punch with your W.

Sett will then come with a powerful attack, and in the meantime, he will use his shield. Break it with your E, and follow up with a Q for extra damage.

8. Shaco

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Shaco

Q: Deadshot

W: Back Atcha

E: Twilight Rush

R: Chaotic Daybreak

Shaco is one of the hardest opponents in the League of Legends Tournament of Souls. At first, he will go into stealth mode. Use your E-Q to quickly defeat his clone but remember not to use all your abilities because you’ll need them when he becomes invisible again.

9. Viego

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games Viego

Q: Deadshot

W: Blade Drain

E: Severe Strike

R: Immortal Inferno

Start with a combo of EQWQ. The background will turn black after it, so you must instantly press EQWR-EQWQ. Every time the background goes black, just repeat the process, and you’ll beat Viego in this League of Legends Tournament of Souls battle.

10. God's Eye Viego

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: Riot Games God's Eye Viego

Q: Piercing Precision

W: Sky Scraper

E: Style on 'Em

R: Chaotic Daybreak

Use the WQEQ-WQER combos to start the fight against God's Eye Viego. Now, wait for his shield to appear and instantly press Q. After Q cools down, go with the following moves:

1. WQEQ-R

2. WQEQ-ER

3. WQEQ

