League of Legends 13.15 Patch Notes: New Soul Fighters, Jungle champion nerfs, and more

The League of Legends 13.15 patch notes have been released, unveiling a plethora of updates and changes that ride the hype from the massive 13.14 patch, which introduced the Soul Fighter summer event and the fan-favourite 2v2v2 Arena game mode.

In addition to exciting additions and balance adjustments coming to the summertime game mode, the patch includes the usual champion updates, featuring seven buffs, six nerfs, and four hefty adjustments. Additionally, changes have been made to items and Summoner Spells, most notably to Smite and its interaction with pet summons.

For a detailed description of the 13.15 patch notes, you can visit Riot Games’ official website. However, continue reading for a rundown and highlights!

League of Legends 13.15 patch notes highlights

Maokai receives nerfs that target pro play

In this 13.15 patch, Maokai and Sejuani, who have long dominated the jungle in pro play, are hit with the nerf hammer to reduce the polarising effect they've had on the pro play meta. Maokai's clear speed has taken a hit, while Sejuani is receiving a blow to her W base damage.

Balancing the jungle role has been notoriously difficult for Riot, and in this patch, a slight adjustment to the Summoner Spell Smite arrives on the Rift. This time, Smite will be getting an improved and sensible interaction with pet summon ultimates.

Aatrox and Kai'Sa have also received nerfs due to their dominance in their respective lanes. With these nerfs, Riot hopes to level the playing field and give players more options when it comes to champion selection.

Alongside the usual champion nerfs and buffs, Soul Fighter is set to reach new heights with the addition of Evelynn, Gwen, Jhin, Shaco, and Viego to the roster. These champions will also be getting their own Soul Fighter skins, with Shaco receiving a Prestige edition skin.

13.15 patch notes rundown

League of Legends patch 13.15 highlights

Champion changes

Aatrox

Q - The Darkin Blade, damage decreased.

First Cast Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/67.5/75/82.5/90% AD) Note: The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more



Caitlyn receives buffs for her Passive and Ultimate (R)

Caitlyn

Passive critical strike chance scaling increased. R critical strike chance additional damage increased.

Passive - Headshot

Critical Strike Rate Coefficient: 1.2 ⇒ 1.3 Note: this will grant +27 base damage at 100% critical strike chance)



R - Ace in the Hole

Critical Strike Chance to Damage Ratio: 2.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance ⇒ 3.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance

Camille

AD growth increased. R on-hit damage increased.

Base stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3.8

R - The Hextech Ultimatum

Base Bonus Magic Damage per Attack: 5/10/15 ⇒ 20/30/40

Gwen

Base health regeneration increased. W bonus armour and MR increased.

Base Stats

Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 8.5 ⇒ 9

W - Hallowed Mist

Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP) ⇒ 22/24/26/28/30 (+7% AP)

Ivern

Magic resistance decreased. W ally on-hit damage increased. E shield strength adjusted. R Daisy! duration decreased, armour and MR decreased, health decreased, attack damage decreased.

Base stats

Magic Resistance: 32 (+2.05 per level) ⇒ 30 (+1.3 per level) (Note: this is typical for other ranged champions)

W - Brushmaker

Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% of Ivern's AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of Ivern's AP)

E - Triggerseed

Shield Strength: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) ⇒ 85/125/165/205/245 (+50% AP) (Note: this will be a buff until Ivern’s gets 20/40/60/80/100 AP)

R - Daisy!

Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds

Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/50/100 (+5% AP) ⇒ 30-90 (levels 6-18)

Health: 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP) ⇒ 1000-4400 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+50% AP) Note: this is approximately a 5% durability decrease

Daisy! Attack Damage: 70/100/130 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130 (+15% AP) Note: final shockwave damage is unchanged



Kaisa receives nerfs

Kai’Sa

Base health decreased. Q damage decreased. W cooldown increased.

Base stats

Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640

Q - Icathian Rain

Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 20% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Unevolved): 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+67.5% AP) ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+45% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Evolved): 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+112.5% AP) ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+75% AP)

W - Void Seeker

Cooldown Reduction after Evolution: 77% ⇒ 75% Note: this is functionally an 8.7% cooldown increase on hit



Maokai

Q damage to monsters decreased.

Q - Bramble Smash

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/120/140/160/180 ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160

Nami

Passive bonus movement speed increased. Q base damage increased.

Passive - Surging Tides

Bonus Movement Speed: 90 (+20% AP) ⇒ 100 (+25% AP)

Q - Aqua Prison

Magic Damage: 75/130/185/240/295 (+50% AP) ⇒ 90/145/200/255/310 (+50% AP)

Rell

Multiple QoL adjustments made to Rell.

Passive - Break the Mold

Consistency is Key: All spells and auto attacks now apply the damage first, THEN apply the passive Note: Previously Q, W2, and R would apply passive, then damage, but E and auto attacks would do the opposite



Q - Shattering Strike

Q Flash Interaction: Q maintains the original target location after flashing ⇒ Q maintains the absolute direction after flashing Note: This should feel more intuitive and in line with expected outcomes



W - Ferromancy: Mount Up

QoL Change: Increased dash speed before the flip once she's locked onto a target. This should both solve some bugs and make the ability feel quicker and more responsive

Monster Mounting Maneuver: Fixed a bug that was causing Rell’s W - Mount Up to not apply bonus damage to Epic monsters

Sejuani

W base damage decreased.

W - Winter’s Wrath

Initial Cast Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health)

Second Cast Damage: 30/70/110/150/190 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health) ⇒ 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health)

Shyvanna

AD growth decreased, health growth decreased.

Base stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 per level ⇒ 3 per level

Health Growth: 109 per level ⇒ 104 per level

Taliyah

Q damage increased. E cooldown decreased early, damage to monsters increased.

Q - Threaded Volley

Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP)

E - Unravelled Earth

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

Damage to Monsters Modifier: 150% ⇒ 175%

Yasuo

Passive shield scaling adjusted.

Passive - Way of the Wanderer

Shield Strength: 125-600 (based on level) ⇒ 125-600 (now mirrors base stat scaling)

Yone receives a buff to this shield

Yone

W shield strength increased.

Q - Mortal Steel

Shield Strength: 45-65 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-80 (based on level) (+75% bonus AD)

Smite and Ultimate Summons updates

Smite

Damage to Non-Lane Minions: 600/900/1200 ⇒ 20-160 (based on level) Note: Damage to jungle monsters and lane minions is unchanged, this should only affect minions spawned by another champion

New 20% slow for 2 seconds: Unlocked on first upgrade to Unleashed Smite ⇒ Unlocked on second upgrade to Primal Smite

The pet ultimates summoned by the following champions will receive durability nerfs:

Annie R - Tibbers

Heimerdinger R - Apex Turret

Yorick R - Eulogy of the Isles



Arena balance adjustments

South Fighter Viego

New Soul Fighter roster additions:

Evelynn : Grants all players camouflage

: Grants all players camouflage Gwen : Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist

: Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist Jhin : Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player

: Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player Shaco : Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena

: Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena Viego: The first player to die will instead become Viego for a period of time

Buffs

Akshan

Q damage: 5-85 (+80% Total AD) ⇒ 15–135 (+100% Total AD)

W Revive Health percentage 33% ⇒ 60%

E Attack Speed Scaling: 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed ⇒ 0.45 per 100% bonus attack speed

R AD Ratio: 10% ⇒ 20%

Bard

Passive Chimes Needed per Upgrade Tier: 5 ⇒ 2

Passive Meep Damage AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 60%

W Charge Time: 10 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70

W Max Packs: 3 ⇒ 33

W Healing: Healing Doubled

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70

Blitzcrank

Passive Mana: Shield Ratio: 1:1 ⇒ 1:2

Passive Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

Q AP Ratio 120% ⇒ 150%

Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +40

R Passive Base Damage: 50/100/150 + (30/40/50% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160 + (40/50/60% AP)

R Active AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 300%

Kassadin

Q Base Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/130/160/190/210

W Base Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175/220

R Base Damage: 70/90/110 ⇒ 100/120/140

R Base Bonus Damage per Stack: 35/45/55 ⇒ 45/55/65

Katarina

Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +80% bonus AD

Passive Cooldown Reduction on Kills: 15 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds

Q Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP)

E Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 40% AD) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)

R Damage per Dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) (16% Bonus AD) ⇒ 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP) (16% Bonus AD)

K’sante

Q Base Cooldown: 3.5 seconds ⇒ 2.75 seconds

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +20

Rammus

Q Bonus Movement Speed: 25-39% (based on level) ⇒ 50-78% (based on level)

Q AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 125%

W Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor) ⇒ 35 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor)

W Bonus MR: 10 (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) ⇒ 10 (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)

E Taunt Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

E Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

R AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 100%

Xerath

Passive Damage to Plants: 1 ⇒ 2

W Base Slow: 25% ⇒ 40% Note: enhanced slow is unchanged

R Bonus Base Damage per Stack: 20/25/30 ⇒ 30/35/40

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions

Fixed a bug that was causing the Scoped Weapons Augment to grant the incorrect amount of attack range

Fixed a bug that was causing loading screen tips from TFT to appear in the loading screen

Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game screen to not display game time and ID

Fixed a bug that caused Champion’s splashes to not appear if they early exited

Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s Q to stop working when she cast the Die Another Day Augment

Fixed a bug that made players unable to inspect another champion by clicking on them when spectating their combat

Fixed a bug that caused Fiddlesticks’ Scarecrow Effigy to not have an ability icon

Fixed a bug that caused Camille’s Passive to grant a magic shield when attacking an AD champion

Fixed a bug that was causing the Sonic Boom Augments to track damage dealt to target dummies during the planning phase

Fixed a bug that caused the Augment Chauffeur to interfere with aiming controls when the user’s ally would move

Fixed a bug that was causing Mordekaiser’s R to make the screen go completely green if Mordekaiser eliminated the last enemy with it

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s W clone to not move and then teleport when a directional input was made

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s R to show the ability VFX while she was disguised

Fixed a bug that caused Kha’Zix’s R to remain on cooldown if it was used during the previous planning phase

Fixed a bug that was causing attack move to prioritise plants over champions

Fixed a bug where champions could apply on-hit effects to the Health Relic

Fixed a bug that was causing the incorrect victory/defeat screen to be shown upon losing/winning a game

Fixed a bug that was causing Gwen’s W to not block damage

Fixed a bug that was causing Earthwake Augment to only explode where Maokai landed after casting his W

Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank’s R Silver Serpent upgrades to not correctly display the icons

Fixed a bug that allowed Cameo champions to capture Skarner’s crystal spires

Fixed a bug that was causing Wukong’s name to appear as MonkeyKing on the scoreboard. That’s bananas

Skins & chromas

Soul Fighter Gwen

Here are all the Soul Fighter skins and chromas that will be released with this patch.

Soul Fighter skins:

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Viego

Soul Fighter skin chromas:

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Viego

That's it for the League of Legends 13.15 patch! GLHF on the Rift and the Arena.