League of Legends 13.15 Patch Notes: New Soul Fighters, Jungle champion nerfs, and more

The League of Legends 13.15 patch notes have been released, unveiling a plethora of updates and changes that ride the hype from the massive 13.14 patch, which introduced the Soul Fighter summer event and the fan-favourite 2v2v2 Arena game mode.
In addition to exciting additions and balance adjustments coming to the summertime game mode, the patch includes the usual champion updates, featuring seven buffs, six nerfs, and four hefty adjustments. Additionally, changes have been made to items and Summoner Spells, most notably to Smite and its interaction with pet summons.
For a detailed description of the 13.15 patch notes, you can visit Riot Games’ official website. However, continue reading for a rundown and highlights!
League of Legends 13.15 patch notes highlights
In this 13.15 patch, Maokai and Sejuani, who have long dominated the jungle in pro play, are hit with the nerf hammer to reduce the polarising effect they've had on the pro play meta. Maokai's clear speed has taken a hit, while Sejuani is receiving a blow to her W base damage.
Balancing the jungle role has been notoriously difficult for Riot, and in this patch, a slight adjustment to the Summoner Spell Smite arrives on the Rift. This time, Smite will be getting an improved and sensible interaction with pet summon ultimates.
Aatrox and Kai'Sa have also received nerfs due to their dominance in their respective lanes. With these nerfs, Riot hopes to level the playing field and give players more options when it comes to champion selection.
Alongside the usual champion nerfs and buffs, Soul Fighter is set to reach new heights with the addition of Evelynn, Gwen, Jhin, Shaco, and Viego to the roster. These champions will also be getting their own Soul Fighter skins, with Shaco receiving a Prestige edition skin.
13.15 patch notes rundown
Champion changes
Aatrox
Q - The Darkin Blade, damage decreased.
- First Cast Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/67.5/75/82.5/90% AD)
- Note: The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more
Caitlyn
Passive critical strike chance scaling increased. R critical strike chance additional damage increased.
Passive - Headshot
- Critical Strike Rate Coefficient: 1.2 ⇒ 1.3
- Note: this will grant +27 base damage at 100% critical strike chance)
R - Ace in the Hole
- Critical Strike Chance to Damage Ratio: 2.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance ⇒ 3.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance
Camille
AD growth increased. R on-hit damage increased.
Base stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3.8
R - The Hextech Ultimatum
- Base Bonus Magic Damage per Attack: 5/10/15 ⇒ 20/30/40
Gwen
Base health regeneration increased. W bonus armour and MR increased.
Base Stats
- Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 8.5 ⇒ 9
W - Hallowed Mist
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP) ⇒ 22/24/26/28/30 (+7% AP)
Ivern
Magic resistance decreased. W ally on-hit damage increased. E shield strength adjusted. R Daisy! duration decreased, armour and MR decreased, health decreased, attack damage decreased.
Base stats
- Magic Resistance: 32 (+2.05 per level) ⇒ 30 (+1.3 per level) (Note: this is typical for other ranged champions)
W - Brushmaker
- Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% of Ivern's AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of Ivern's AP)
E - Triggerseed
- Shield Strength: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) ⇒ 85/125/165/205/245 (+50% AP) (Note: this will be a buff until Ivern’s gets 20/40/60/80/100 AP)
R - Daisy!
- Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds
- Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/50/100 (+5% AP) ⇒ 30-90 (levels 6-18)
- Health: 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP) ⇒ 1000-4400 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+50% AP)
- Note: this is approximately a 5% durability decrease
- Daisy! Attack Damage: 70/100/130 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130 (+15% AP)
- Note: final shockwave damage is unchanged
Kai’Sa
Base health decreased. Q damage decreased. W cooldown increased.
Base stats
- Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640
Q - Icathian Rain
- Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 20% AP)
- Maximum Single-Target Damage (Unevolved): 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+67.5% AP) ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+45% AP)
- Maximum Single-Target Damage (Evolved): 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+112.5% AP) ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+75% AP)
W - Void Seeker
- Cooldown Reduction after Evolution: 77% ⇒ 75%
- Note: this is functionally an 8.7% cooldown increase on hit
Maokai
Q damage to monsters decreased.
Q - Bramble Smash
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/120/140/160/180 ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160
Nami
Passive bonus movement speed increased. Q base damage increased.
Passive - Surging Tides
- Bonus Movement Speed: 90 (+20% AP) ⇒ 100 (+25% AP)
Q - Aqua Prison
- Magic Damage: 75/130/185/240/295 (+50% AP) ⇒ 90/145/200/255/310 (+50% AP)
Rell
Multiple QoL adjustments made to Rell.
Passive - Break the Mold
- Consistency is Key: All spells and auto attacks now apply the damage first, THEN apply the passive
- Note: Previously Q, W2, and R would apply passive, then damage, but E and auto attacks would do the opposite
Q - Shattering Strike
- Q Flash Interaction: Q maintains the original target location after flashing ⇒ Q maintains the absolute direction after flashing
- Note: This should feel more intuitive and in line with expected outcomes
W - Ferromancy: Mount Up
- QoL Change: Increased dash speed before the flip once she's locked onto a target. This should both solve some bugs and make the ability feel quicker and more responsive
- Monster Mounting Maneuver: Fixed a bug that was causing Rell’s W - Mount Up to not apply bonus damage to Epic monsters
Sejuani
W base damage decreased.
W - Winter’s Wrath
- Initial Cast Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health)
- Second Cast Damage: 30/70/110/150/190 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health) ⇒ 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health)
Shyvanna
AD growth decreased, health growth decreased.
Base stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 per level ⇒ 3 per level
- Health Growth: 109 per level ⇒ 104 per level
Taliyah
Q damage increased. E cooldown decreased early, damage to monsters increased.
Q - Threaded Volley
- Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP)
E - Unravelled Earth
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds
- Damage to Monsters Modifier: 150% ⇒ 175%
Yasuo
Passive shield scaling adjusted.
Passive - Way of the Wanderer
- Shield Strength: 125-600 (based on level) ⇒ 125-600 (now mirrors base stat scaling)
Yone
W shield strength increased.
Q - Mortal Steel
- Shield Strength: 45-65 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-80 (based on level) (+75% bonus AD)
Smite and Ultimate Summons updates
Smite
- Damage to Non-Lane Minions: 600/900/1200 ⇒ 20-160 (based on level)
- Note: Damage to jungle monsters and lane minions is unchanged, this should only affect minions spawned by another champion
- New 20% slow for 2 seconds: Unlocked on first upgrade to Unleashed Smite ⇒ Unlocked on second upgrade to Primal Smite
The pet ultimates summoned by the following champions will receive durability nerfs:
- Annie
- R - Tibbers
- Heimerdinger
- R - Apex Turret
- Yorick
- R - Eulogy of the Isles
Arena balance adjustments
New Soul Fighter roster additions:
- Evelynn: Grants all players camouflage
- Gwen: Occasionally protects the lowest health player with her W, Hallowed Mist
- Jhin: Casts his ultimate, Curtain Call, which will alternate shots between each player
- Shaco: Continuously places his Jack-in-the-Boxes around the Arena
- Viego: The first player to die will instead become Viego for a period of time
Buffs
Akshan
- Q damage: 5-85 (+80% Total AD) ⇒ 15–135 (+100% Total AD)
- W Revive Health percentage 33% ⇒ 60%
- E Attack Speed Scaling: 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed ⇒ 0.45 per 100% bonus attack speed
- R AD Ratio: 10% ⇒ 20%
Bard
- Passive Chimes Needed per Upgrade Tier: 5 ⇒ 2
- Passive Meep Damage AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 60%
- W Charge Time: 10 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70
- W Max Packs: 3 ⇒ 33
- W Healing: Healing Doubled
- E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70
Blitzcrank
- Passive Mana: Shield Ratio: 1:1 ⇒ 1:2
- Passive Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds
- Q AP Ratio 120% ⇒ 150%
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +40
- R Passive Base Damage: 50/100/150 + (30/40/50% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160 + (40/50/60% AP)
- R Active AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 300%
Kassadin
- Q Base Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/130/160/190/210
- W Base Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175/220
- R Base Damage: 70/90/110 ⇒ 100/120/140
- R Base Bonus Damage per Stack: 35/45/55 ⇒ 45/55/65
Katarina
- Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +80% bonus AD
- Passive Cooldown Reduction on Kills: 15 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds
- Q Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP)
- E Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 40% AD) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)
- R Damage per Dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) (16% Bonus AD) ⇒ 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP) (16% Bonus AD)
K’sante
- Q Base Cooldown: 3.5 seconds ⇒ 2.75 seconds
- E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +20
Rammus
- Q Bonus Movement Speed: 25-39% (based on level) ⇒ 50-78% (based on level)
- Q AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 125%
- W Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor) ⇒ 35 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor)
- W Bonus MR: 10 (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) ⇒ 10 (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)
- E Taunt Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
- E Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
- R AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 100%
Xerath
- Passive Damage to Plants: 1 ⇒ 2
- W Base Slow: 25% ⇒ 40%
- Note: enhanced slow is unchanged
- R Bonus Base Damage per Stack: 20/25/30 ⇒ 30/35/40
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Scoped Weapons Augment to grant the incorrect amount of attack range
- Fixed a bug that was causing loading screen tips from TFT to appear in the loading screen
- Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game screen to not display game time and ID
- Fixed a bug that caused Champion’s splashes to not appear if they early exited
- Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s Q to stop working when she cast the Die Another Day Augment
- Fixed a bug that made players unable to inspect another champion by clicking on them when spectating their combat
- Fixed a bug that caused Fiddlesticks’ Scarecrow Effigy to not have an ability icon
- Fixed a bug that caused Camille’s Passive to grant a magic shield when attacking an AD champion
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Sonic Boom Augments to track damage dealt to target dummies during the planning phase
- Fixed a bug that caused the Augment Chauffeur to interfere with aiming controls when the user’s ally would move
- Fixed a bug that was causing Mordekaiser’s R to make the screen go completely green if Mordekaiser eliminated the last enemy with it
- Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s W clone to not move and then teleport when a directional input was made
- Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s R to show the ability VFX while she was disguised
- Fixed a bug that caused Kha’Zix’s R to remain on cooldown if it was used during the previous planning phase
- Fixed a bug that was causing attack move to prioritise plants over champions
- Fixed a bug where champions could apply on-hit effects to the Health Relic
- Fixed a bug that was causing the incorrect victory/defeat screen to be shown upon losing/winning a game
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gwen’s W to not block damage
- Fixed a bug that was causing Earthwake Augment to only explode where Maokai landed after casting his W
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank’s R Silver Serpent upgrades to not correctly display the icons
- Fixed a bug that allowed Cameo champions to capture Skarner’s crystal spires
- Fixed a bug that was causing Wukong’s name to appear as MonkeyKing on the scoreboard. That’s bananas
Skins & chromas
Here are all the Soul Fighter skins and chromas that will be released with this patch.
Soul Fighter skins:
Soul Fighter skin chromas:
That's it for the League of Legends 13.15 patch! GLHF on the Rift and the Arena.
