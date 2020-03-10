Zombie Army 4 announce Terror Lab: The first of three DLCs - Release date, new content, news & more

Rebellion has just announced that a new three-part campaign will be coming to their terrifying shooter game, Zombie Army 4.

The new campaign is called Hell Cult and will be made up of three DLCs - the first being Terror Lab.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new three-part campaign, but first check out the Terror Lab trailer!

Terror Lab now out!

The first mission, titled Terror Lab, launches across PS4, Xbox One and PC today!

Along with the new mission comes a ton of free content:

American Sea Captain

PPSH Submachinegun bundle

Molten Lava weapon skins

M1 Semi-Auto Carbine bundle

Classic Boris outfit

Horde Map -Undead Wood

TERRIFYING TREATS: There's a ton of fresh content arriving with the Terror Lab mission

The above content has been released with the Terror Lab mission on 10 March 2020.

Blood Count coming in April 2020

The second mission from Hell Cult will arrive in April 2020 and is called Blood Count.

Blood Count will be joined by some more fresh content:

Renegade Officer

Gas Mask Headgear bundle

Bloodsoaked Weapon skins

Mortar shotgun bundle

DEAD GOOD CONTENT: April will see even more new content arrive with the Blood Count mission

Blood Count is will be released next month (April 2020).

Hell Cult Mission 3 & Summer Updates

The final mission in the Hell Cult update will arrive in May 2020 and will feature the third mission and new content.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There will be two further content updates across May and Summer 2020

But it doesn't end there, as gamers can look forward to even more updates over the summer, including a new Horde Map and Elite Difficulty Mode!

