Zombie Army 4 announce Terror Lab: The first of three DLCs - Release date, new content, news & more

Rebellion has just announced that a new three-part campaign will be coming to their terrifying shooter game, Zombie Army 4.
The new campaign is called Hell Cult and will be made up of three DLCs - the first being Terror Lab.
Terror Lab now out!
The first mission, titled Terror Lab, launches across PS4, Xbox One and PC today!
Along with the new mission comes a ton of free content:
- American Sea Captain
- PPSH Submachinegun bundle
- Molten Lava weapon skins
- M1 Semi-Auto Carbine bundle
- Classic Boris outfit
- Horde Map -Undead Wood
The above content has been released with the Terror Lab mission on 10 March 2020.
Blood Count coming in April 2020
The second mission from Hell Cult will arrive in April 2020 and is called Blood Count.
Blood Count will be joined by some more fresh content:
- Renegade Officer
- Gas Mask Headgear bundle
- Bloodsoaked Weapon skins
- Mortar shotgun bundle
Blood Count is will be released next month (April 2020).
Hell Cult Mission 3 & Summer Updates
The final mission in the Hell Cult update will arrive in May 2020 and will feature the third mission and new content.
But it doesn't end there, as gamers can look forward to even more updates over the summer, including a new Horde Map and Elite Difficulty Mode!
