Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

Bend physics to your will and solve the mysteries to change the fate of humanity for ever.

Toby Durant Mar 5, 2020
Relicta

Puzzle & logic-based games are always fun, whether you are the one playing or just watching.

So when you can go to the moon in one and play with the laws of physics, what isn’t to love?

Welcome to the future.

Welcome to Relicta.

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity in order to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base.

Alone in the treacherous depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive.

Gameplay

Play as a top physicist stranded on an eerie, derelict Moonbase.

Find your way around the enigmatic, terraformed craters by bending gravity and magnetism to your will in order to solve physical puzzles.

Will you rush straight ahead and try to reach safety – or will you take your time to gather clues and unravel the intrigues of 22nd-century orbital politics?

Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life – or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the ultimate consequences of your research?

Release date

relicta artwork
STUNNING: Get ready to explore

There is no firm release date just yet.

However, we do know that Mighty Polygon and Koch Media will be bringing this game to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

So we know it will be out before the next-gen consoles launch.

