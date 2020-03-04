Mario Kart Tour: Multiplayer set to arrive in early March

Nintendo announced earlier this week that Mario Kart Tour, the mobile version of the Mario Kart series, will finally be getting multiplayer this weekend, after nearly six months since its September launch.

Players will be able to compete with up to seven players locally or online, starting 8 March at 11 pm ET (4 am GMT).

Mario Kart Tour is the simplified version of Mario Kart that was built to be played on your phone.

CERTIFIED: Nintendo tweeted this information on Monday, and it is only a matter of days away

The whole game is controlled via touch, but you don’t even have to press an accelerator to move forward. All you need to do is swipe to the left or the right to turn and tap to use the items you collect.

The game is free to play, but it also utilizes microtransactions so that you can spend to try and get random characters or vehicles to play with.

There’s also a £2.99 per month subscription that unlocks some in-game items, and the faster '200cc mode'.

Mario Kart Tour has been a big success so far for Nintendo, and it was the most-downloaded game on the iPhone in 2019, beating the likes of other leading mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite.