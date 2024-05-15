Video game fans want to know if Hypercharge: Unboxed is on Game Pass. The highly acclaimed first-person and third-person shooter game delivers a unique and incredibly fun gaming experience, and Game Pass subscribers want to know if they can experience that.

With Hypercharge: Unboxed coming to consoles in the near future, fans want to know if the title is already available for Game Pass subscribers, and luckily for you, we have the answer to that.

Is Hypercharge: Unboxed on Game Pass

Unfortunately, Hypercharge: Unboxed isn't on Game Pass, and even with the game coming to Xbox soon, there are no plans to add it to the Microsoft subscription-based service as of right now.

This was confirmed by one of the Hypercharge: Unboxed developers when he was addressing some hate comments the game had received for not being on Game Pass.

Credit: Hypercharge: Unboxed

It's certainly sad news as many Game Pass users were looking forward to trying out Hypercharge: Unboxed. However, there is always the change Hypercharge: Unboxed is added to Game Pass in the future.

The first-person and third-person shooter game includes a plethora of modes that make it incredibly fun to play with friends or alone. It also allows players to customize their action figure character, and unlock a plethora of rewards by just playing.

So if you love shooter games, especially the ones that allow you to have a great time with your friends, make sure to try out Hypercharge: Unboxed.