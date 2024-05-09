If you are wondering if Hypercharge Unboxed is in Xbox Series X|S you have come to the right place! The popular wave-sabe shooter game has some great online and offline modes and delivers a spectacular gaming experience.

Hypercharge Unboxed was developed by Digital Cybercherries and already has many wards under its belt. The game's popularity continues to grow and it might even rival some of the biggest games in the shooter game genre in the future.

Is Hypercharge Unboxed in Xbox Series X|S?

Rejoice Xbox Series X|S players as Hypercharge Unboxed is coming to the platform on Friday 31 May 2024. The game is optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and you can already pre-order it.

The Hypercharge Unboxed standard edition costs $26.99/£21,99 and it includes the base game.

You can also pre-order the Hypercharge Unboxed Complete Edition, which costs $39.99/£31,99 and includes the base game plus the Hypercharge Supporter pack and Breaker & Mightus pack.

All of the Hypercharge Unboxed content can be unlocked for free as the game has no microtransactions, which is quite rare in today's video game market.

So if you don't mind grinding the game to unlock content the standard edition is perfect for you.

But no matter which edition you pick, you will be able to play an immersive and incredibly fun game, that is even more enjoyable when played with friends.

Hypercharge Unboxed has many competitive modes, but players can also have a more laid-back experience if they opt for solo play modes. Furthermore, players can also unlock content by playing the solo modes, so you can just play the mode you enjoy the most.

