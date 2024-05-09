Many players are wondering if Hypercharge Unboxed is on PS5, as the acclaimed third-person shooter delivers an immersive and quite fun gaming experience.

Hypercharge Unboxed popularity continues to grow, with the title developed by Digital Cybercherries being a breath of fresh air for the third-person and first-person shooter genre. So it's no surprise to see that Sony players also want to join the party.

Is Hypercharge Unboxed in PS5?

Unfortunately, Hypercharge Unboxed still isn't available for the PS5. However, the developers have confirmed that the PlayStation platform will receive the game in the near future.

We still don't know exactly when that will be, but we expect it to arrive on the Sony platform in either late 2024 or early 2025.

As mentioned above, Hypercharge Unboxed is a unique third-person and first-person wave-based shooter, with a plethora of entertaining online and offline game modes, and a lot of content users can unlock for free.

The main goal of the game is to protect the Hypercore and prevent Major Evil from destroying it. You can do this by strategizing with your teammates, collecting resources, collecting better weapons, and building defenses.

Hypercharge Unboxed allows you to play with your friends on Classic PvP modes, or have a more laid-back experience and play solo. The game is fun, entertaining, and delivers a unique and gaming experience every video game fan needs to undergo.

