Hypercharge has just arrived on consoles, and I had the pleasure of talking with Joe Henson, one of the game's founding fathers.

In this interview, Joe discusses the inspiration behind Hypercharge, the challenges the team at Digital Cybercherries faced to bring this game to life, the state of the video games industry, and much more.

So, let's dive into it.

Can you explain to the people at home who aren’t familiar with Hypercharge what the game is all about?

"Yeah, so I'm going to explain it technically, and then passionately. Mechanically speaking, Hypercharge is a first and third-person shooter action figure game, that essentially pitches you against waves of classic weaponized toys, in a based story campaign. So you versus waves of toys.

But it’s also much more than that, in the sense that it’s very much a labor of love, it’s a passion project. We aren’t a big team, we are six indie developers, and this is our childhood dream game.

It has a big focus on classic shooting, it takes you back to the original drawing board of action shooters. It’s not like Call Of Duty inspired, or Fortnite, it doesn't have modern mechanics like tactical slide canceling, or wall running, it’s jump, double jump, and fire. It's very simple, but within there is beauty and simplicity, and that is what Hypercharge is all about.

Hypercharge is about that nostalgia, being easy to jump in and out of gameplay, anyone can pick up the game, it’s just a classic-inspired first and third-person shooter."

Where did you get the inspiration to create Hypercharge, and what was the creation process like?

"The main source of inspiration came from a film, which many 90s babies will be familiar with, Small Soldiers 1998. That was an amazing film, that was a huge inspiration in terms of how they animated their action figures, the soundtrack, and the story.

As an adult, when you rewatch that film it makes you feel like a kid again, and I think you can appreciate the actual skill and work that went into making that film. We also have other films like Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Indian in the Cupboard, The Borrowers, Toy Story is a big one as well in terms of the aesthetics and the vibrance of Hypercharge, and then there are games like Sarge's Heroes, Toy Commander, even CS 1.6 rats maps, they helped shape Hypercharge into what it is today.

In terms of the process, there is a lot to it, but when you are a small team it’s more about how you manage time properly. So making sure you have a solid plan, you follow a certain production line because it’s very easy to get off track and just think ‘Oh let’s add this bit here’, and before you know it the original vision you had for the game is turning into something different.

So the whole process is just iteration, staying on the course, staying focused, and sticking to our vision, while at the same time listening and incorporating a lot of player feedback. That’s how Hypercharge turned into what it is."

Most of the maps in Hypercharge have a unique yet familiar feeling, what is the inspiration behind their creation?

"The aesthetics goes back to what I mentioned, Toy Story is a big inspiration because of the Pixar vibe it has. You notice that a lot of the maps are very vibrant, there is specific lighting in certain areas, it’s just very colorful, and we took a big inspiration from Toy Story with that.

In terms of the gameplay, like the weapons, and the movement, early Halo actually was a big inspiration. So there are familiarities with the announcer, the floating of the jumping, the movement, and even the weapon feedback feels Halo-inspired.

I would also say there is even a pinch of Unreal Tournament as well, a lot of players say ‘Oh, it's COD meets Toy Story’, it’s a compliment but we didn’t take any inspiration from COD, it was more so of older classic games. Because again it’s 90s-inspired, and we are always trying to invoke those feelings of the past games."

What challenges did you face while developing Hypercharge with a small team of six developers?

"That’s a good question. Going back to the early days, a lot of us worked full-time jobs, so one of the hardest things was juggling two full-time jobs. When you are a small team each developer's work Is very critical.

For example, if one of us got ill, or something happened and we needed time off work, it would affect the project a lot because we can’t just go and hire somebody else, as a programmer for example, and say 'Can you do this and that’, there are two reasons for that really.

One of them is that it’s a nonexistent budget basically, the whole game is self-funded from our own pockets, in the early days that was true, bringing money from our other jobs. So we can't afford to outsource.

The other reason is that we wouldn’t really want to outsource to someone who isn’t familiar with the project, or us as a team. It’s not just about making a game and making money, it’s about doing what you love and having a certain relationship and friendship within the team. The dynamics of that is very important to us.

It’s difficult but it comes with pros and cons having a small team, and we found something that works for us, it’s like a family business. For us, it’s about being honest with the workload, asking for help when we need it, and again going back to what I’ve said before, staying on the right path, having the same vision, and enjoying what you are making. If you don’t enjoy what you are making you aren’t going to put your all into the game, and fortunately enough we are all passionate about action figures."

How did you secure funding for Hypercharge, and what were your main concerns during this process?

"Saving a lot of our own money and putting it into a pot of money, in the early days it was basically nothing. We would make a bit of money from Hypercharge, and we had some other little projects, and we would use that to help pay our monthly wages, and then we had our other full-time jobs, and we would pull that to help with all of the developing.

It wasn't much, but we also had to put money aside for other things, for example, maybe a little bit for marketing, but it was basically nonexistent, it was that small. But it was just about allocating it, and a lot of us were working, not necessarily for free, but we were working for almost nothing in the early days because we all saw the vision we wanted to achieve, this dream we wanted to reach and maybe turn into a reality.

So we just had to push through and accept that hey ‘We are reaping the rewards because we are all together as a team’, best friends doing what we love, ‘we may not reap the rewards financially right now, but if we stick together, work hard, and we don’t give up, we will get there eventually’. That’s where we are now, we all do this full-time, we get to wake up every day and do what we love, and that’s what being rich is about really."

What were some of the challenges you encountered while developing a game and working another full-time job?

"It’s time, a lot of it is time. Using me as an example, I would miss a lot of things that were happening in the game while I was at work, I had a very physical job so I would be very tired when I got back, and I had to catch up on what the other developers where working, which was difficult because some of us are from the United States.

So we had to make sure that we didn’t miss things that had been discussed or worked on, and that’s why we always had our own ‘internet’, like Trello or ClickUp, where everything is documented. We’ve gotten much better at that, again that was a new territory for us.

Having our own weekly meetings, documentation, and a proper production workflow, so that when we were at work and came back we could have synch as best as possible. It wasn't easy, because sometimes you would get mixed up, or you would forget to check things, or things may not have been documented as well as they should have been, but it’s a learning process, and you get better at it the more you do it."

Why did you decide to avoid microtransactions in favor of a play-to-unlock model?

"Regarding micro-transactions, the biggest thing is that we are all late 80s and 90s babies on the team. We grew up with games where you had to unlock everything in-game the old way, which was by working hard. There were no in-game microtransactions then, and we wanted to stay true to the game in that sense because it’s inspired by the classics, so we wanted it to be accessible, and to match how that was back in the golden era of gaming, as we like to call it.

We take pride in knowing that you can unlock everything that is shown in the game by playing it. We also didn’t design the game to have a certain monetization model, for example, we didn’t design it to have battle passes, season passes, or some form of pay-to-progress.

I’m not saying that season passes, or battle passes, are bad for every game, they can be really good if they are implemented fairly, and are done right, where it’s fair for the player. But for the way we designed the game, it’s not designed to have that inherent type of ‘ Comeback for these rewards every week’. It’s also not feasible, we are such a small team. Compared to some Ubisoft or Activision titles, they can do that, they have massive teams. We can’t really do that, and we also didn’t want to do it for this project."

Who is the main audience of Hypercharge?

"I always like to say this regarding the '80s and '90s players, especially if you are a parent, you can really get a bonding moment with your child, with our game, because it has full split screen support, it’s a dying breed unfortunately, and you can't really explain how good split screen was, or even is, it’s something you have to experience in my opinion because we are all so disconnected, and play online, I think this generation forgets how fun it could be having split screen and playing in the same room together.

When parents play, and we have been told this many times, they are really thankful for that special moment, and that experience, because it’s a cross-generation nostalgia. You have parents who get to share their childhood gaming past with their children, and their children get to be a part of their parent's past in a way, but at the same time, children are also being brought up with their own version of action figures, ToyStory, and all the other animated action films out as well.

It’s a powerful nostalgia that meets in the middle and creates this unique experience. I would also say that it’s an experience playing Hypercharge, and that is why it resonates with an audience that grew up in the late 80s and early 90s."

Hypercharge doesn’t have skill-based matchmaking. Why is that, and is there any chance that a competitive mode with skill-based matchmaking will be introduced in the future?

"So, the reason it doesn't have skill-based matchmaking it’s because, again, it’s never been designed for that. For the whole core gameplay mechanics, we wanted to be just casual, and easy to jump in and out of. There is nothing like parrying players with certain skill bases, it’s not that type of game. The weapon mechanics don’t allow it, the levels don’t allow it to be honest, and there is no system built for it, in terms of progression and unlocks.

I don’t think we will ever add a competitive mode, the only thing we would probably even consider is a very basic leaderboard, but we will never add skill-based matchmaking. The game is primarily designed for couch co-op, the PvE, and the story campaign mode. The PvP was more of a bonus, a little bit of fun to go in and out of.

It’s very simple with the PvP, and I think that it’s where it shines, in its simplicity. So we don’t want to overcomplicate it."

Was it always Hypercharge's goal to release it on as many platforms as possible?

"No, it wasn’t actually. We never thought we would be able to launch on other consoles. You have to understand that, I’m a broken record here, but we are six indie devs, and to bring your game over to another platform is a big achievement.

A lot of companies, or big indies, or even indies with not much funding will save to outsource their game, to bring it over to consoles, because a lot of times it can be more financially viable to do that, as it frees up time for them to work on the game on the platform it’s selling on.

But for us, in the early days, we brought this game to Nintendo Switch in 2020, which was huge, especially with how limited that hardware is in terms of performance on Switch. I’m not dissing the Switch, it’s just that compared to an Xbox we have to optimize the game a hell of a lot more for Switch, so it runs well for the players.

So it was never in the pipeline in the early days at all, we always thought we would stick to Steam. But we saw there was definitely a little bit of a market there for a game like Hypercharge to be launched on Switch. When it launched on Switch we didn’t plan on it to come to Xbox straight away, we didn’t think we could do it, we honestly didn’t think we could do it.

Again, lack of experience, there is time involved, and time is money. We also had to sort out where our time was going to be focused on, we always thought it would just be steam. But it was never in the plans, I still have to pinch myself if I’m being honest, that we are launching this Friday (31 May), on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with cross-platform support between Steam and Xbox.

It’s also worth noting that the Switch version isn’t fully up to date, we are going to update it at the end of all the console launches. Basically we hope to launch on PS4, and PS5, by the end of this year, and then we are going to update the Switch, bring it on pair with the other consoles, and there will be cross-platform between Xbox, Steam, PlayStation, and Switch."

Why does the release of Hypercharge on Xbox mean so much to you and the rest of the team at Digital Cybercherries?

"It’s hard to describe what it means, but I can maybe express how it feels. It’s just an amazing feeling, it’s a surreal feeling. This is our childhood console, one of the reasons why Halo inspired the movement and whatnot in Hyeoprcharge is because all of us in the team grew up playing Halo.

It’s not about favoritism as well with Xbox, it’s not like it’s better than the other consoles, it’s nothing to do with that, it’s just we grew up with it and it means something to us. All of the consoles have a special place in our hearts, but Xbox especially because we have the most memories in Xbox.

It’s an incredible feeling to see where we started, just a bunch of dudes working other jobs, to where we are now, making a game it’s a marathon and not a sprint, and this is a dream come true for us launching on Xbox.

It still hasn’t hit me yet, and I have said this as well before. Even if we don’t sell thousands of copies, we are not really planning it to be honest, we are able to do what we love now, we are living the dream, that’s what true success is. What is that old saying? If you wake up and do what you love every day, you never have to work a day in your life, and it’s so true, I know it’s cliche, but that is what it’s like for us.

So all we hope is, as long as Hypercharge can put a smile on people's faces, and when they quit the game they go like, ‘You know what, that was a quality game, that was a good experience and I enjoyed that’, even if we sell 100 copies, and 90 of those people out of 100 enjoy it, then it’s a win for us and we have done something good."

The game won’t be on Game Pass, at least for now; how was that decision made? Was it something you made in conjunction with Xbox, or did you already decide you didn’t want the game to be on Game Pass on launch?

"We don’t have much information, we don’t know what games are eligible or not, or why certain games get declined on Game Pass, we have no idea. When the game went really viral we first announced it for Xbox in 2022, we caught the attention of Xbox because the game really resonated with Xbox players.

At the time, we didn’t have the full information about Game Pass, the game was also evolving in terms of new updates, mechanics, replayability, and whatnot. Fast forward a little bit, we did have a few talks with Xbox about Game Pass, but nothing really transpired after the conversations.

That’s not Xbox's fault, perhaps we as a team should have pushed it more. However, as time went on, and we learned more about Game Pass, as you probably know, public information since 2022 has come out about Game Pass, some of the numbers came out about whether it’s really profitable for certain games, or is it as profitable as you think, this and that.

Our game was changing in terms of this isn't a season pass game. Ultimately, we felt, and maybe we are wrong, but we felt as a team that we wanted to basically make a good product, and sell a product like in the old days.

When you get our game you get access to everything that is shown in the game. There is no pay-to-progress, pay-to-win, and there are no season passes. So we feel it’s not the type of game that makes sense for a launch on Game Pass.

It’s not an online-only game, that’s the biggest thing, it’s primarily designed for split screen and couch co-op. You have offline modes with bots, split screen, and there are local game modes you can play.

Again, everything can be unlocked offline. If it was an online-only game, then the game would be dependent on players, but it wasn’t designed around that. So I guess what I’m saying is that Game Pass is great for numbers, and you can say awareness, but for us, we are not chasing player numbers we are chasing an experience. We want you to have a good experience, and Game Pass for us, again maybe we got it wrong, but we just feel it doesn't make sense for launch.

Nothing transpired after the talks, maybe it will come on Game Pass, we see this happening sometimes six months down the line. Maybe Xbox gets in touch and says, ‘You know what, the game did really well, we would like to show it to more people, what do you think of Game Pass?’, and then we can have the talk.

Also, because the game got delayed so much on Xbox, we can’t just pick up the phone and call Microsoft and say ‘ Hey up Phil, we are going Game Pass’, it takes time to establish communication. They are very busy, we are very busy, and we are just a small unknown indie studio ultimately.

For all we could have known, it could have taken two months, months, weeks, and weeks to establish a conversation about Game Pass, and then, in the end, they say, ‘Sorry guys we are not able to fit it on the schedule when you want to release it’. They may say, ’You can go on Game Pass but it will be next year’, or it will have to be in December, and we would have been like, ‘ Well we need to release it now, we have to release it’. That’s hypothetical, we didn’t have those talks, but we didn’t want to delay it potentially anymore, and ultimately it was a decision that we felt was right for the game, and for us.

Maybe in the future, we will launch on Game Pass."

What are some of the challenges that you faced during the development of the PlayStation port?

"So, we’ve not got our hands fully on the PlayStation, we have the dev's kit but we haven’t had the time to invest fully. The most amount of work has gone into the Xbox version because when we started development in 2022 one of the reasons for the delay was that we listened to a lot of the Xbox community.

They were asking for a lot of new game modes, new features, and the story campaign, so we were like, ‘We are going to put even more effort into this now’. So now the game is technically feature-complete for the Xbox, it’s very unlikely we will add more. We are planning on adding a new game mode and doing other bits, depending on the reception. But as of now, the launch is feature-complete, we added what we could based on the Xbox community.

So what that means is, that it won’t be two years to bring it to PS4 and PS5, this will be more of a smoother transition. A lot of effort will go into it, the optimization, the book testing, and whatnot, but we won’t be adding new game modes for the PS4 and PS5 launch.

It’s going to be a better flow, and a nicer transition, just bringing the game over to PlayStation, because we have already done most of the leg work with Xbox, so it will be a lot more seamless.

It will be difficult, we need to understand the back end of PlayStation, and how all of its systems, and sub-systems work. The good thing is we have experience with Steam, Switch, and Xbox, and we can use that experience for PlayStation. We are doing bits in the PlayStation build now, but once we get under the hood we will have a better idea."

How do you handle negative feedback and measure community sentiment to improve Hypercharge?

"It’s about differentiating negative versus constructive feedback. In my view, there is negative feedback where it’s very troll-like. For example, ‘This mechanic sucks, why would you do this?’, and then you ask them, ‘What can we do to improve it in your opinion?’, and they don’t respond. That is just unhelpful. Then you can get real trolls who just completely hate the game, which happens when you become more popular, so I suppose it’s a good sign it shows you are doing something right.

Personally I deal with a lot of the trolls, being sort of the face of the company for Hypercharge. It gets you down at times, I’m only a human. This is our business, but it’s also our labor of love, our passion project. When you pour your heart and soul into something for so many years, and someone just completely craps on it without any logical or objective view on it, in a sort of way that doesn't make sense, it stings.

Our community knows we are very open to community feedback, the pillar stones of Hypercharge have been built upon community feedback, pretty much 90 of the game is based on player feedback, and we are very receptive to constructive feedback, feedback that wants to help the game. That includes honest feedback, there are mechanics we had in the game that we tweaked vastly because they weren’t great.

When you are under the hood so much you don’t see what’s wrong as easily as someone who is looking from the outside. It’s a great thing when people provide feedback, just as long as it’s not hateful, and is constructive.

How we would use that feedback was, I would make an Excel sheet of the biggest reports of known things, be it about weapon balancing, or movement, and I would consolidate all of this into one Excel sheet. We would even do polls in the past on what the community wanted.

Again, it’s just being very receptive and vigilant about what is being spoken about within the community. Bringing that back to the rest of the team and saying, ‘Guys, I know you might like this certain mechanic, but a lot of the players are saying this, we may not like this, but I can see why they want it, and I think it would make sense for the longevity of the game’.

We would talk and discuss it. ‘Is it feasible for us? Yes.’, ‘Does it break the balance? No.’, ‘ Is it what the community wants? Great, let’s do it then.’. We really do try and work with the community, and we also want to make sure the game keeps its identity, our identity, we want it to have some of our DNA. But we also want it to have the DNA of our players as well."

What is your opinion on the state of the industry?

"First of all, there is a lot of pressure on developers, especially on triple-A studios, and the developers do marvelous work, they are very talented. It’s not their fault that games get rushed, and get released as a buggy mess, that’s not what they want.

It’s, unfortunately, milestones, financial targets the big CEOs want to hit, and that is not good for the industry, in the sense that consumers start to lose trust in bigger companies, and that trust translates into smaller games. A lot of players, or potential customers, have seen our game in the past and they assume it’s triple-A because of how it looks, and how it sounds. They don’t realize we are a tiny indie game, and a lot of them won't pre-order the game, for example, because they think, ‘ Ah, will it be like Redfall on launch or Cyberpunk’, I’m not saying Redfall on Cyberpunk specifically, I’m just using the analogy of the mentally of how it can damage the trust of consumers.

There are so many layoffs, unfortunately, as we know, even though there are billions and billions of dollars of profit being made. I don’t know if COVID had a massive effect on that when there was overhiring, and all of the companies were boasting about how they were helping people, hiring them, and then just going and dumping them in the sea. But there is a lot of good as well, we tend to focus on the negatives.

There are so many games, your Call Of Duties, being released every year, and I’m not going to say this is the case, but you see a lot of what players say is just almost the same in terms of the online play. Rainbow Six I think recently announced some sort of monthly subscription, and there are already copious amounts of in-game microtransactions there.

So I think we are getting so costumed to being almost drowned in this monetization model, and rushed releases, and again it’s not the developer's fault. Overhiring, or are they overhiring? Because they are making so much profit?

I don’t know what is going wrong, it’s a complex issue, but I think the biggest thing I see, and what I feel, is the trust is dwindling, with consumers finding it harder to trust, and they kinda tar a lot of the other games with the same brush to a certain extent, which I understand.

If you see another double-A, or triple-A, or a really good indie game, they're gonna be like, ‘ I’m a bit worried about it’, just look at The Day Before and what happened with that, that was a huge letdown. It has happened quite a lot, I’m quite shocked when I think about it.

I don’t really have an answer, I don’t know where this state will lead. As a team we would like to see, you make a good product and people will buy that product. Instead of relying so much on battle royales, and skins, and this and that.

What happened to when we used to queue up at night, physical shops, and physical discs? I know the times are changing, but I just mean more of when you buy a game and it’s not a broken mess on launch. When you buy a game and what was promised at launch is in the game, instead of having to wait two years and six months because it’s not in the game.

We are getting tired of it as consumers. Can we just stop putting so much crunch time on developers? Can we stop trying to hit unrealistic milestones? Stop trying to sponge as much money out of games as possible, because it’s not fair on the developers, and it’s not fair on players."

Would you say it's more important to have control over your project and release the game when you feel it's ready rather than prioritizing monetization?

"I can only speak for us here at Digital Cybercherries. So we have been in positions where we’ve had publishers reach out, and in the past, we had really good offers, on the surface.

This is just hypothetical, yeah Mr. Publisher could come and say, ‘Here are two million dollars if you can get this game out in two years. We take all the financial risk but we want x amount of percentage on sale, etc’, and maybe we could get the game done, worse scenario, in a year and a half.

So maybe there isn’t going to be tons and tons of pressure, but what it means is, for us, we lose our identity. We are a family business, we are Digital Cybercherries, we don’t have people looking over us constantly, and that pressure.

Yes, it would be nice to get 2 million dollars and split some of that between all of us. But if you can make an honest, and decent living, yeah you might not be able to buy a huge house, get a Ferrari, or spend money at the most expensive shops. We don’t want that, we have chosen to live comfortably.

Like I said to you before, success is subjective. We are already successful. I can get up on a Monday morning, go to a cafe with my wife, and not get a phone call from the boss saying, ‘Why aren’t you here at this time?’, ‘ Why is this feature not in the game?’, because we all have this trust, we have all built this foundation, it has taken years. It doesn't work for every team, but we can do that.

If you were to ask me this, ‘Would I rather have millions of dollars upfront and have a publisher there, or would I rather have thousands of dollars a month, but live comfortably, work with my best friends, and not have this pressure there?’, I would choose our position every day, I really would, because that is what it’s about."

What are your plans for Hypercharge in the future, and what goals do Digital Cybercherries have for 2024 and beyond?

"The plans for Hypercharge will be, that we will need a break when we launch on Xbox because it has been a journey, but we will be doing a lot of bug fixes, and listening to feedback.

We hope to add a new game mode, an endless game mode, which has been highly requested.

It’s very likely we will add that, but again, it depends on the reception, and how burnout we are as well because we do have to bring it to Xbox and update the Switch.

The goal for Hypercharge is, to launch on all consoles, with cross-play throughout. Potentially a new game mode, and maybe some other bits, maybe some new action figures you can unlock in the game.

As for goals for Digital Cybercherries, Hypercharge has been such a long project, that we are very proud of it. The duration comes down to inexperience as well, we know how to make games quicker now, so we also want to make smaller projects.

Technically Hypercharge started in 2015, so the next game we do we don’t want it to take eight years. We want to make good quality, fun, smaller games, and make sure it’s games we love as well.

Going back to Hypercharge, I can confirm that we will at some point make Hypercharge 2, it probably won’t have the same name, but it will either be a prequel or a sequel to Hypercharge. That’s something we want to do at some point.

Look, we just want to make fun, small games, that people love, and that we enjoy. That is all we want to do. We want to do this for the rest of our lives, we are all close friends, and hopefully, we can do this to the day that we die."

Do you have any advice for young or up-and-coming developers who want to create their own games independently?

"Yes, my biggest advice would be, that you are not just what you consume, meaning that the people around you, and the type of content they watch, and read, are equally as important to what you consume.

‘You are what you eat’, they will say, but it doesn’t just mean food. If you are around other game developers or aspiring game developers, if you are around people who are motivated, and want to reach goals, that will resonate with you. You will start to get motivated, you will learn more because you are around that vocabulary, you are around that information.

So surround yourself with those people, don’t surround yourself with negative people who don’t have ambitions, who don’t want to succeed. When I say negative I’m just being hyperbolic in the sense of, people who aren't passionate about game development like you.

You have to surround yourself with people who are just as passionate about making games as you are. If you surround yourself with people who are naysayers, they are going to pull you down. You want people to pull you up, and equally, you want to pull each other up.

We have the internet now, you can do anything! Search tutorials, it’s there. Search tutorials about how to make maps, how to draw, and how to make a game design document, it’s all there. So if you are starting young, just get as much information as you can, and also, have a bit of a schedule, a routine, don’t overdo it. For example, every Wednesday for 30 minutes I’m going to learn how to draw the very basics. Every Thursday for an hour I’m going to start reading tutorials about the basics of Unreal Engine. Stick to it, because, at first you might be like, ‘I can’t understand this’, but I guarantee, in three months, even less, you will have learned a lot. Then you will be able to understand the conversations with other game developers.

You’ve got to start somewhere, start small, it’s a marathon, not a sprint."

Is there anything you want to say to the Hypercharge fan base?

"Just thank you to everybody who has stuck by us through this journey, I mean it has been a heck of a journey. Without our fans, and without the community, none of this would have been possible.

I know personally, I couldn't keep doing what I doing without the players, and I know the rest of the team would say the same thing. We wouldn't be where we are now without the fans. So to all our fans, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much."

I hope this interview answered all of your questions about Hypercharge, a game that is very important for Joe and everyone at the Digital Cybercherries studio.