GTA Online Reddit: Top 7 Memes of the Week

GTA Online may be going on seven years old, but it still has a huge loyal user base - not surprising considering over 110 million copies have been sold!

In celebration of this monumental Rockstar title, we've accumulated the top 7 GTA V memes of the week, sourced from the GTA Online Reddit.

Keep reading if you're in need of a laugh.

Day 768: The hostages have starved to death, but he's almost through the first lock

How many times has this bank been held-up? How are they still in business? Reddit Credit

It's inevitable really, isn't it

So tacky, but just so good... Reddit Credit

WHY?!

Rick: "Have fun with empowerment. It seems to make everyone that gets it really happy." Reddit Credit

New wanted level, who dis?

Yeah, but is anyone actually complaining about this? Reddit Credit

*Male and Female Fantasy

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Reddit Credit

Lazy or Resourceful?

Alternatively, you could just check out our weekly patch notes. Reddit Credit

It really do be like that

It's a rough world out there. Reddit Credit

READ MORE: GTA V Online – Open Wheel Racing Series (F1) is landing!