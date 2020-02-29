header decal
29 Feb 2020

GTA Online Reddit: Top 7 Memes of the Week

It doesn't get more dank than GTA - here are the hottest memes from the online world of Los Santos.

GTA Online may be going on seven years old, but it still has a huge loyal user base - not surprising considering over 110 million copies have been sold!

In celebration of this monumental Rockstar title, we've accumulated the top 7 GTA V memes of the week, sourced from the GTA Online Reddit.

Keep reading if you're in need of a laugh.

Day 768: The hostages have starved to death, but he's almost through the first lock

gta online reddit 1

How many times has this bank been held-up? How are they still in business? Reddit Credit

It's inevitable really, isn't it

gta online reddit meme 2

So tacky, but just so good... Reddit Credit

WHY?!

gta online reddit 3

Rick: "Have fun with empowerment. It seems to make everyone that gets it really happy." Reddit Credit

New wanted level, who dis?

gta online reddit 4

Yeah, but is anyone actually complaining about this? Reddit Credit

*Male and Female Fantasy

gta online reddit meme 5

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Reddit Credit

Lazy or Resourceful?

gta online reddit 6

Alternatively, you could just check out our weekly patch notes. Reddit Credit

It really do be like that

gta online reddit 7 meme

It's a rough world out there. Reddit Credit

