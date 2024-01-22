Genshin Impact: Top 5 best teams for Xianyun

Best teams for the legendary Adepti!

Genshin Impact 4.4 is right around the corner, bringing along the highly anticipated debut of the new 5-star character Xianyun. Throughout the beta testing phase, numerous details regarding Xianyun's abilities and other aspects were leaked.

As a result, team recommendations for Xianyun have varied greatly. In order to provide clarity, we have compiled a list of the most effective teams for Xianyun in Genshin Impact 4.4.

The Genshin Impact community is coming up with incredibly diverse ideas, with players sharing a wide range of unique team compositions. Some players are considering teams consisting of GaMing, Furina, Xianyun, and Bennett, while others are exploring compositions involving Ganyu, Shenhe, Furina, and Xianyun.

Top 5 Best Teams for Xianyun

We believe the following five teams are the best fit for Xianyun in Genshin Impact:

Xianyun/Faruzan/Furina/Bennett: This is a popular choice for maximising Xianyun's DPS potential

Xianyun/Faruzan/Bennett/Furina: It focuses on Bennett's healing and Faruzan's buffs, which leads to an efficient team setup

Xianyun/Gaming/Furina/Bennett: This unique combination offers both damage and healing capabilities

Xianyun/Ganyu/Shenhe/Furina: The team is called "Wife n In-laws" and is known for its creative approach, which emphasises fun over strict synergy

Xianyun/Kazuha/Faruzan/Furina: It is recommended for multi-target scenarios with crowd control

More team recommendations for Xianyun

Team 1: Xiao + Xianyun + Faruzan + Furina

This team combination has an excellent synergy that provides significant buffs to Xiao, enhancing his damage output. The combination of Furina and Xianyun allows for faster stacking up of Fanfare, which results in a substantial damage boost.

Team 2: Xiao + Xianyun + Zhongli + Furina

Similar to the first team, this composition replaces Faruzan with Zhongli for added shield protection and Elemental Resistance reduction. Zhongli's shield provides extra defensive capabilities while still maintaining the damage amplification synergy.

Team 3: Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Zhongli

For players who prefer Diluc's playstyle, this team brings together Xianyun's Hydro application for Vaporize reactions, Furina for Hydro application, and Zhongli for shielding. This combination optimizes Diluc's Plunging Attack scaling and damage potential.

