Genshin Impact Starlit Letter Web Event Guide

To celebrate Genshin Impact's 4th Character OST Album, the "Starlit Letter" web event is now live. In this event, players are tasked with channelling their inner voice actors by imitating lines from five beloved characters. By doing so, you can earn exclusive wallpapers and, most enticingly, Primogems!

Genshin Impact's soundtrack holds a special place in the hearts of many. Its enchanting melodies and thrilling scores not only bring the characters to life but also underscore our adventures across Teyvat. Now, the "Starlit Letter" event invites you to take that connection a step further by lending your voice!

What is the Starlit Letter web event and how do I take part?

The Starlit Letter web event will run from 18 January to 24 January 2024. Please note that this is a mobile-exclusive event! To take part, grab your phone or tablet and scan the QR code below. You can also find the link to the QR code here.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Once on the event page, make sure to log in with your HoYoverse account. This guarantees all your hard-earned rewards land directly in your in-game mailbox. Then, click on the "Look Back on Your Starlit Encounters" button in the middle to begin the tutorial.

Starlit Letter web event guide and rewards

In the Starlit Letter web event, players will be presented with a character’s voice line that you’ll need to imitate. Listen carefully to the character's voice line and repeat it into the microphone by holding down the button. If you succeed, a happy Paimon will appear. If you wish to hear the line again, simply click on the quote.

To speed through the process, click on the Paimon "Get Help" button located at the bottom left of the screen. This prompts Paimon to imitate all the voice lines on your behalf.

Click "Continue Reminiscing" to unlock the next character. Continue this process until you have successfully imitated voice lines from five characters found in the archive.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Once all five characters have been completed, a dialogue box will automatically appear for you to claim 40 Primogems. Click on "claim," and the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. You will also get the chance to download an exclusive character wallpaper which you can find in the archive.

Feel free to explore and listen to voice lines from other characters to unlock their wallpapers from the archive!

Listen to Genshin Impact's 4th Character OST Album now!

While you were completing the Starlit Letter event, you may have noticed that each character you mimicked had their own signature theme playing in the background. Feeling inspired? Dive deeper into the music of Teyvat with "The Stellar Moments Vol. 4," the game's fourth character OST album, now available!

This stellar collection features 26 original compositions by HOYO-MiX, each crafted to capture the essence of your favourite characters. Immerse yourself in the mesmerising character teaser and demo songs for the following characters:

Wanderer

Faruzan

Lisa

Ayaka

Yaoyao

Alhaitham

Dehya\

Mika

Kaveh

Baizhu

Kirara

Klee & Kaeya

Lyney

Lynette

Freminet

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Charlotte

Furina

That was everything you need to know about the new Genshin Impact Starlit Letter web event!

